Saucy Santana: Gay Rapper Signs Record Deal with RCA Records | VIDEO

*Following Lil Nas X’s success as a gay artist, record labels are now keen on signing openly gay rappers. Saucy Santana, an openly gay rapper, has now benefited from this pursuit after signing a record deal with RCA Records. “The Love & Hip-Hop: Miami” star, who was previously known as the City Girls’ makeup artist, announced the deal on “The Breakfast Club.”

By the way, in 2018, RCA Records signed Brockhampton, an all-boys band, to a $15 million deal “to push the gay agenda.”

Born Justin Harris, Santana began his rapping career in 2019. In August of the same year, the 28-year-old Tallahassee rapper uploaded “Walk Em Like A Dog,” his debut single, to SoundCloud.

His other singles include “Walk” and “Material Girl.”

“Walk,” which he released in 2020, went viral the following year after it was used for the popular TikTok challenge #WalkChallenge. The single went on to earn him a shout-out from Nicki Minaj. In 2020, Santana was featured as a recurring “friend” on Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

In December 2019, Santana and two other friends were shot and wounded in North Miami when leaving a strip club. He had been to Miami to find shooting locations for his music video when he and his friends decided to spend some time in The Gentlemen’s Club on 183rd Street.

According to theAP, he later said he may have been a target, thanks to his flashy lifestyle.