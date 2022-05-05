Nicole Ari Parker Joins Recurring Cast for ‘The Best Man’ Limited Series

*Peacock, The NBCUniversal streaming platform, has ordered a 10-episode limited series based on the “Best Man” movies.

The series titled “The Best Man: Final Chapters” will follow the life events of the eight main characters in “The Best Man” and “The Best Man Holiday.” We previously reported that the original cast will reprise their roles, including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau. Writer-director, Malcolm D. Lee, is also back to write and executive produce the series with Dayna Lynne North (Insecure), per THR.

According to Urban Hollywood 411, Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonne Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways are also set to join as recurring characters, the streaming service announced in a press release.

Morris Chestnut and director Malcolm D. Lee pose it up on set as they get to work on “The Best Man” limited series!! pic.twitter.com/RCeiC4lU9t — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 15, 2022

“We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of The Best Man for Peacock,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, previously said. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.”

Malcolm D. Lee said, “Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

Lee signed a first-look deal with Universal Television in 2018 and has since served up several successful movies for the studio, including “Girls Trip” and “Night School.”

Universal Television President Erin Underhill said, “When Malcolm joined the UTV family, our first conversation was about our collective desire to bring his groundbreaking Universal feature franchise to television. Three years and one pandemic later, we’re on the brink of doing just that. I’m thrilled for us all to see this goal come to fruition.”

A premiere date for “The Best Man” series has not yet been announced.

Below are full details on the new cast and characters, per Peacock.

NICOLE ARI PARKER (And Just Like That, Empire) will play Xiomara Amani, a captivating, high profile, multi-hyphenate beauty who is sure to disrupt the dynamic of the Best Man crew.

RON CANADA (The Good Fight, Ted 2) will play Wellington, Quentin’s (Terrence Howard) father. He is the patriarch of the family and is uncertain about relinquishing control of the family business to his son.

BRANDON VICTOR DIXON (Power, Jesus Christ Superstar Live!) will play Demetrius, west coast chic and someone from Jordan’s (Nia Long) past who has recently come back into her life.

MICHAEL GENET (Billions, Dr. Death) will play Dr. Temple, a professor at Fordham University. He’s debonair, authoritative and friendlier than expected.

YVONNA PEARSON (Dynasty, Flatbush Misdemeanors) will play Jasmine, who works at the island resort and takes care of the group during their stay.

AARON SEROTSKY (Dopesick, The Survivor) will play Stan, a literary agent.

TERRENCE TERRELL (Giants, B Positive) will play Will, who is handsome, charming and likes to flirt. He works in tech and is taking a much-needed island vacation.

TOBIAS TRUVILLION (Brooklyn’s Finest, New Amsterdam) will play Jaha, a conscious urban farmer who sells produce at a farmer’s market and works with many chefs.

ERIC SCOTT WAYS (City on a Hill, A Holiday in Harlem) will play LJ, Lance’s (Morris Chestnut) son who is made in Lance’s image. LJ is a football prodigy, but football isn’t necessarily LJ’s passion.