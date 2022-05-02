Monday, May 2, 2022
Researchers Will Study Remains From Last-Known American Slave Ship

By Ny MaGee
*Researchers from the Alabama Historical Commission will study the remains of the last U.S. slave ship, buried in mud on the Alabama coast since it was scuttled in 1860. 

We reported previously that most of the wooden schooner remains intact, including the pen that was used to imprison African captives during the brutal journey across the Atlantic Ocean, reports the Associated Press.

The researchers have announced they will undergo a 10-day evaluation of the sunken remains of The Clotilda, per CBS News

READ MORE: Researchers Say Wreckage of Last Known Slave Ship to the U.S. is ‘Mostly Intact’ (Video)

Here’s more from Complex:

The Clotilda illegally dropped off 110 West Africans on the Alabama coast in 1860 via the Mobile River. Salvage company Resolve Marine will now recover artifacts from the sunken ship, shown in previous news coverage above, as the company also looks to see if a full recovery of the ship itself could be a possibility in the future. 

The ship—which had its voyage financed by Alabama businessman Timothy Meaher—was discovered back in 2019, when researchers found that most the of the ship remained intact. Resolve Marine, alongside the state of Alabama and SEARCH Inc., is developing a plan to conserve the findings as it sees funding from a $1 million state appropriation.

“It is a tremendous duty to ensure the Clotilda is evaluated and preserved,” project manager Aaron Jozsef said. 

sonar image of the Clotilda
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows the remains of the Clotilda, the last known U.S. ship involved in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

“It’s the most intact (slave ship) wreck ever discovered,” said maritime archaeologist James Delgado of the Florida-based SEARCH Inc. “It’s because it’s sitting in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta with fresh water and in mud that protected it that it’s still there.”

Jozsef said the work “will add to the collective understanding of the vessel and the site’s potential to yield significant archaeological information about the ship and its final voyage.”

Descendants of passengers on the Clotilda share their ancestors’ stories in a National Geographic program titled “Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship,” which is available to view on Disney+.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

