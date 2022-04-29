Friday, April 29, 2022
Tyrese Calls on Prayer Warriors in ‘Cry For Help’ Instagram Post

By Ny MaGee
Tyrese
Tyrese Gibson / Getty

*Tyrese is getting candid about managing his grief following the death of his mother in February after a battle with COVID.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer/actor also admits he’s still mourning the loss of his “Fast & Furious” co-star Paul Walker as well as director John Singleton, and songwriter LaShawn Daniels. His ongoing divorce battle with ex Samantha Lee is also weighing him down.

“Paul I promise you I got you bro,” his IG post begins. “#FASTX I think I need more therapy I’m still not over losing my mom, Paul, John Singleton, and Lashawn Daniels. When people pass on? They just leave us all here to deal with it. That’s really painful stuff pray for me y’all….. lately I’ve e been unraveling, painfully processing this all… This divorce has to end she has dragged this all out for a year and 8 months. I just want peace and to be left alone.”

Read his full message below.

READ MORE: Tyrese Shares Emotional Post About His Mother’s Death Following Hospitalization

 

Tyrese goes on to talk about making his next studio album “Beautiful Pain.”

“Coming up on 3 weeks since I’ve been able to record my new #BeautifulPain album I have felt PAUSED,” he continued. “God is trying to tell me something so I’ve decided to pause and receive whatever he’s trying to tell me…One thing you will understand in success comes a lot of super random DUMB SH*T and as the world moves on cause of its short attention span we just have to sit here and swim in this shit and most people don’t care to notice.”

Tyrese then appears to plea to Denzel Washington to allow him to come and crash at his home for several months as part of a healing journey. 

“God is good I am rejoicing in the goodness of the Lord Jesus Christ who is my Lord and savior but I sometimes wish God were to give me even more clarity beyond what I already know. At times I wish I the likes of my hero Denzel Washington to call me and say come camp out and stay in my guest house for 4 months let’s just talk everyday and pray and watch me FLY!!!!,” he wrote.

Adding, “But I’m sure that won’t happen for now? I’m just gonna sit here and keep processing Success comes with strife the devil will maliciously orchestrate and attack the weak and vulnerable. Pray for me guys. I just wanna be great.”

Continuing his “cry for help,” Tyrese goes on to state his intentions while promoting his travel service. 

“I’m clear very clear that people are on their knees right now PRAYING FOR WHAT I ALREADY HAVE,” he wrote. “I wanna open my own MOVIE STUDIO and I wanna figure out how to make #VoltronTravel.com successful I just need help so much potential so so so much potential,” he said.

“I hope 3 people who read this book hotels, flights and car rentals. The billionaire with no ideas? Call me I promise you these visions are ideas are endless and of A-GRADE quality. I just wanna be successful beyond movies and music I really pray for my creative breakthroughs I won’t be fully fulfilled until it happens. VoltronTravel.com don’t just look book!”.

Scroll up to read his full message via the Instagram post above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

