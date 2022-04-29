‘Raising Dion’ Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons

*Fans of the Michael B. Jordan-produced superhero drama series “Raising Dion” will be gutted to know that Netflix has canceled the series.

The news comes less than three months after the series’ second season premiered, EW reports.

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED,” series star Sammi Haney announced on Instagram Tuesday. “Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!”

Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, season one of “Raising Dion” follows a woman named Nicole Reese, who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband Mark (Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret from antagonists out to exploit him.

The series starred Alisha Wainwright as the single mother raising her son played by Ja’Siah Young. The second season saw Dion working with his mother to save the city of Atlanta.

According to Netflix’s weekly top 10 lists the second season of “Raising Dion” was among the streamer’s10 most-watched shows.

“You come across so many superhero stories that usually are from the perspective of the person inflicted with the powers,” Wainwright told EW ahead of the show’s launch in 2019. “It was so refreshing to hear the story from the person whose life is so dramatically affected by that: the caregiver of that young person.”

Back in 2018, prior to the debut of the series, Netflix said in a statement: “We haven’t seen this type of superhero story before — an origin myth full of imagination, wonder and adventure, all grounded in the experiences of a modern single mother. Michael B. Jordan is an exciting and dynamic talent, and I’m excited to see him, MACRO, Carol and the team translate Dennis’ unique vision to television.”

As we previously reported, “Raising Dion” was turned into a series based on commercial and music video director Dennis Liu’s short film about a Black boy who has multiple, constantly changing abilities. (Scroll down to watch.)