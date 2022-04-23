The Pulse of Entertainment: Adrian Bonvento’s Rookie Season Released on TVOD Platforms

*“The film and I are the same,” said film director Adrian Bonvento about his documentary film Rookie Season recently released from Adventure Entertainment on TVOD/Digital platforms across the United States and Canada (also United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand). “It’s a passion project of mine. I’m actually the only person on the project…a team of one from start to finish – with help along the way.”

Rookie Season follows entrepreneur and amateur car racer Frank DePew who purchases Rebel Rock Racing, a racing team, and hires Robin Liddell a veteran car racer with 29 wins to be his co-driver. He also hires Joe Hall to join the already established team as crew chief.

“He brought the team with not the best record,” he pointed out. “He brought all the assets (race cars, team and drivers) and partners with a professional driver.”

The Rookie Season documentary took three years to complete and shows everything that happened by putting the audience in the driver’s seat.

“Cameras in race cars are not always in the best positions and the sound is not that great. I set up the cameras in the race cars with four different cameras and high quality recorded sound,” said Adrian when asked. “I placed the cameras in alternative places like on the bumper of the car combined with creative editing to make them feel like their in the car.”

The Rookie Season film made its world premiere at the 2021 International Motor Film Awards in London and garnered a “Best Documentary” win and its North American premiere recently at the Mammoth Film Festival.

“I been basically a lover since a kid…there was a race track near by. My dad would take me once a year and I got hooked,” Bonvento said. “I was an athlete since 5…so competition took me…I grew as a spectator. Out of college…I started photographing at races. I was showing people…someone said, ‘Can you do video?’ So I started doing that. Self-taught…six or seven years later I’m doing it full time.”

Adrian films cars as a career now, producing videos for Ferrari, Audi, Porsche and Chevrolet through Bonvento Creative, LLC.

“Racing is getting more and more popular,” he said when asked about his career. “This film is on motor racing but has a lot of interesting characters and scenarios. What happens in a season…why they did what they did. You come away with a better understanding of what the sport is…a 1,000 things are done precisely before getting into the car…the story is universal – the underdog tale.”

Rookie Season, a Strike Back Studios production, also shows the underdog team’s losses at races such as the Daytona International Speedway before eventually winning the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and Road America races. www.AdrianBonvento.com

