Thursday, April 21, 2022
‘I’m Gonna Get That Judge’: Tokyo Toni’s Response After Being Barred from Courtroom – Was She Joking?

*One thing about Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, she’s going to say how she feels! As we previously reported, Tokyo has been active on social media all week to give fans details on daughter’s court case with the Kardashians. This wild case stems from Chyna’s 2017 lawsuit, where she alleged the family scrapped her and Rob Kardashian’s series, “Rob & Chyna,” for what she claims was a personal vendetta against her. The suit’s been stalled for years, but it’s finally getting its day in court.

On Monday, Tokyo tore the Kardashians up over their appearance on the first day of jury selection. She claimed the family “looked dead” and even compared momager Kris Jenner to the bad guy from the movie “Saw.” Tuesday morning, Tokyo made another video sharing how frustrated she was after she was blocked from entering the courtroom.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Blac Chyna Reportedly Lands New Reality Show

The Kardashians’ attorney requested that she not be allowed in court due to “veiled physical threats” against them online. “She can’t be in the courtroom,” the famous family’s attorney Michael Rhodes said ahead of opening statements that day. Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, then argued that while she has no control over Tokyo, she also told the mother that the behavior was “unacceptable:” “I can’t control her mother,” Ciani said. “My client wants a fair trial. I already told her it was unacceptable, and she can’t be in the courtroom.”

In a series of videos, Tokyo Toni talked about how she felt and in one clip, she shared her displeasure with the judge:“I’m gonna get that judge,” Tokyo said. Now, this could be a problem for Tokyo because even a small threat against a judge is taken seriously by law enforcement, tmz reports.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX for 2021 Shooting in Hollywood

Wait! There’s more …

Now Tokyo Toni is denying that she threatened the judge presiding over her daughter’s trial against the Kardashian-Jenners and instead chalked her comment up to her “comedy” shtick, according to Page Six.

She said on one of her Instagram accounts on Wednesday (04/20/22) that despite the fact that she vowed to “get the judge” during a livestream, “nobody heard” her “threaten” him.

“I do sets are [sic] comedy and I will continue nobody’s going to stop my movement. But this right here would not be served something would not get contempt,” she wrote in a rambling post.

Fisher Jack

