White Nationalist Reporter Mocks Black Artists At CMT Awards: ‘It’s Not Wakanda’

*A white nationalist reporter had a meltdown during a recent broadcast over all the Black people who attended this year’s Country Music Awards.

“I don’t know who this Black guy is who’s hosting it. It’s supposed to be country music,” Patrick Howley whined about CMT host Anthony Mackie.

“No offense. I mean, y’all have Hip Hop and basketball. You know what I mean,” Howley continued.

As reported by NewsOne, he then mocked Black people by using a racist blaccent while touching on the historic influence that Blacks have had on all aspects of popular music.

White nationalist Patrick Howley is upset because there were too many Black people at the Country Music Awards: “Country music is different. It’s not Wakanda.” pic.twitter.com/PMfO1E22e2 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 13, 2022

“The melanated people invented country music!” Howley said. “We was making country music in Wakanda before Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard done stole the Black man’s country music!”

Howley then complained that “There were so many Black people there. Sorry to say, but so many Black celebrities who have nothing to do with country music and it’s like—why?”

He concluded by making clear that he likes the music made by “funky brothers.”

“No disrespect to the funky brothers,” he continued. “I love Earth Wind and Fire, Run DMC, etc. But country music’s different. Country music’s different.”

Watch his full rant via the Twitter video above.