White Nationalist Reporter Mocks Black Artists At CMT Awards: ‘It’s Not Wakanda’

By Ny MaGee
Anthony Mackie
Anthony Mackie attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

*A white nationalist reporter had a meltdown during a recent broadcast over all the Black people who attended this year’s Country Music Awards.

“I don’t know who this Black guy is who’s hosting it. It’s supposed to be country music,” Patrick Howley whined about CMT host Anthony Mackie

“No offense. I mean, y’all have Hip Hop and basketball. You know what I mean,” Howley continued.

As reported by NewsOne, he then mocked Black people by using a racist blaccent while touching on the historic influence that Blacks have had on all aspects of popular music. 

OTHER NEWS: A Frustrated 50 Cent Looking to Grab ‘Power’ From Starz | VIDEO

“The melanated people invented country music!” Howley said. “We was making country music in Wakanda before Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard done stole the Black man’s country music!”

Howley then complained that “There were so many Black people there. Sorry to say, but so many Black celebrities who have nothing to do with country music and it’s like—why?”

He concluded by making clear that he likes the music made by “funky brothers.”

“No disrespect to the funky brothers,” he continued. “I love Earth Wind and Fire, Run DMC, etc. But country music’s different. Country music’s different.”

Watch his full rant via the Twitter video above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

