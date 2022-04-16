Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Cover Ebony – Discuss Their Marriage and Vicious Rumors

*Power couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are on the cover of Ebony’s April issue. The couple got open and honest about their life and love and how fame intersects with these.

The cover photo also features their two daughters, June 6, and Rose, 1. The couple has extensively talked about their family and legacy. You may recall that in February, there were widespread rumors triggered by TikTok about the couple’s marriage. There were claims the marriage was going south, with Teyana abusing drugs after learning that her husband was allegedly cheating on her around the time he was starring in the Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

According to these rumors, her drug use got her hospitalized, forcing her to cancel one of her tour dates in November 2021.

“These types of rumors and lies hurt the most because I take pride in being a mother and would never be that irresponsible. I’ve never used drugs a day in my life, nor do I smoke, and only drink occasionally. My health issues were never a secret. We actually outwardly shared them with the world on our reality tv show, We Got Love,” Teyana explains to Ebony, pointing to the cancer scare and surgery she underwent to remove small lumps discovered in her breast.

She adds that for someone to take that and make it a joke is extremely hurtful and makes her emotional just thinking about it. The songstress explained how the rumors took out of context the message she wrote to the fans of her canceled show due to her hospitalization caused by exhaustion in November.

“A sweet letter pinned to my fans in Connecticut turned into something very nasty and heartbreaking. I say that because my oldest, Junie, is coherent enough to understand TikTok, which is unnerving. To read the comments on my page being flooded by people’s assumptions of me and my family and creating stories and scenarios that [don’t] exist and never have, I will ABSOLUTELY ALWAYS respond and protect the integrity of my family. Especially if lies are being told,” she said.

Her husband Iman also found the rumors “disrespectful in so many ways.”

“Just the way it was broken down I’m like, bro, I cannot believe this is real,” he lamented. “Like we’re waking up to this. Like we’re really having a conversation about a TikTok?’ I don’t know where people get off. I live a real-life and that’s really my wife, these really are our kids, we really love each other, and we’re really going to go hard.”