Thursday, April 14, 2022
Patti LaBelle Steps Out in Red Dress Suit with Matching Heels & Blows Minds | PhotoVideo-LOOK!

By Ny MaGee
Patti Labelle

*Music legend Patti LaBelle rocked a stylish red suit for her recent performance in St. Louis. Apparently, the outfit has sent fans into a frenzy. 

According to BET, LaBelle was styled by Angela Dean in the custom dress suit designed by Deanzign. 

The singer accessorized her trendsetting ensemble with eye-catching red heels, which she later kicked off during her riveting performance. To complete her look, Ms. Patti turned to hairstylist Shakeya Miles to give her a sleek and stylish bun. She also enlisted makeup artist DeeDee Kelly to give her photo-worthy glam. 

Check out a photo and video below of Labelle’s style that has her fans going wild.

READ MORE: Patti’s Pie’s Viral Singer on Why He ‘Had To Check Patti LaBelle’ [VIDEO]

 

A post shared by Shakeya Miles (@crazy_handz)

We previously reported that Labelle is co-headling a US and world tour with Gladys Knight.

Per nj.com, tickets to see Knight are available on StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and MegaSeats.

Other acts scheduled to appear include Stephanie Mills and Howard Hewitt. Then, Knight will perform solo shows in Westbury, New York (April 22), Pittsburgh (April 23), Nashville (April 25), Durham, North Carolina (April 26) and Ridgefield, Washington (May 12). Notable concerts with special guests include Los Angeles’ Mother’s Day Evening of Soul with Patti LaBelle (May 8) and Concord, California’s Stone Soul Concert alongside Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Zapp, S.O.S. Band, Montell Jordan and Chubb Rock (May 29).

A complete list of tour stops can be found here.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

