N.J. Man Kills Children, Woman Over Facebook Post, Sentenced to 375 Years in Prison

*A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 375 years in prison for killing a college student and two children over a Facebook post.

Jeremy Arrington, 32, was sentenced on Friday to three consecutive life sentences for killing Ariel Little Whitehurst, 7, and her brother, Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and college student Syasia McBurroughs, 23, on November 5, 2016, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release, PEOPLE reports.

Arrington reportedly fatally shot McBurroughs and fatally stabbed the children in their home. Syasia, a friend of the family, was visiting the home on the night of the tragedy.

Arrington was no stranger to the victims. He attacked the family after one of the victims posted on Facebook about his connection to a previous shooting and sexual assault, NJ.com reports.

Armed with a loaded firearm, a furious Arrington broke into the Whitehurst’s apartment in Newark and “proceeded to torture them by stabbing them with kitchen knives,” the prosecutor’s office said in the release.

“Police were able to respond because a young girl with autism, who is unrelated to the family and was just visiting, escaped and called for help from her phone in a closet,” prosecutors said in the release.

Three other victims reportedly survived the attack, the children’s mother, 29, and her 13-year-old twin siblings.

Arrington was convicted of 28 counts, including “three counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, burglary, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a handgun, unlawful possession of a knife and possession of a handgun and a knife for an unlawful purpose,” per PEOPLE.

According to the report, he received 75 years for each murder and 50-years in imprisonment for each of the three attempted murder convictions for the surviving victims.

“Justice has been served,” said Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Justin Edwab. “This defendant is pure evil and clearly deserves all 375 years in New Jersey State Prison for the terrible crimes he committed on Nov. 5, 2016.

“These families have waited over 5 years for this moment, and we are all so grateful for this sentence. Thank you to all those who helped bring this defendant to justice and thank you to the jury for holding this defendant accountable.”