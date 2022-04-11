Bad Boy! Kirk Franklin’s Son Kerrion Arrested Over Missing Woman Believed to be Murdered

*It looks like Kirk Franklin’s son was arrested in connection to the murder of a woman. According to several reports and @larryreidlive. Kerrion Franklin was arrested while driving in California after a Beverly Hills police officer stopped him for a broken car taillight. When the cops searched his car, they discovered an illegal pistol.

Now, this is where it gets crazy. After discovering the weapon, that’s when police took him in for questioning. Franklin says the pistol didn’t belong to him. It was also discovered that the car he was driving did not belong to him either….but to a missing woman who is rumored to have been murdered!

Franklin has now been charged with three felonies and is being held in (Los Angeles County Jail). We will keep you updated.

Kerrion reportedly has to be extradited back to Texas to deal with the missing woman who is believed to have been murdered. Kerrion and his famous father (Kirk Franklin) used to be extremely close back in the day. In fact, there was a time when the elder Franklin would bring young Kerrion with him to the red carpet at various entertainment industry events.

In 2021, as RadarOnline notes, Kerrion released an audio recording of him arguing with his father, Kirk. The gospel singer is reportedly heard calling his son a “b—- a–” and threatening to “put my foot up yo’ a–.”

Kirk Franklin later apologized for the incident explaining he lost it in the moment: “My son and I had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper and I said words that are not appropriate.”

Oh yeah, by the way, Kerrion is currently starring on the Zeus Network show “Bad Boys: Los Angeles.”