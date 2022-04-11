Jo Muse Inducted into the American Advertising Hall of Fame – 2022

*Los Angeles – Legendary “Ad Man” Jo Muse of Muse Communications will be inducted into the 71st American Advertising Hall of Fame. The live annual gala and award ceremony is Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in New York City. Because of Covid, the ceremony for the Class of 2020 was delayed.

This story has a lot of local flavor. Jo Muse has been creating ad literary magic in the LA area for decades. His learning disability also didn’t stop him from pursuing his dream. Jo crafted a company that has worked with some of the biggest fortune 500 companies in the country. This is an inspirational feel-good story. The award is just a small part of the story.

In addition to Jo, the Class of 2020 includes Nina DiSesa, Former Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, McCann; Richard Edelman, CEO, Edelman; Judy McGrath, Former Chairman and CEO, MTV Networks; Andrew Robertson, President and CEO, BBDO Worldwide; Michael I. Roth, Chairman and CEO, The Interpublic Group. Wenda Harris Millard, Vice Chairman, MediaLink, will also be presented with the distinguished David Bell Award for Industry Service. Annie Leibovitz, the renowned photographer, will be awarded the prestigious President’s Award for Lifetime Contributions to Advertising. IBM will also be inducted as the corporate honoree.

The Advertising Hall of Fame, established and executed by The American Advertising Federation (AAF) in 1949, is critical to sustaining the organization’s many initiatives throughout the year surrounding education; diversity, equity and inclusion; grassroots advocacy; industry ethics and professional development. Induction into the Hall of Fame celebrates the most accomplished and legendary figures in advertising, whose career spans a minimum of 35 years in the industry. From their significant professional contributions to their personal philanthropic involvement, this year’s honorees have set the precedent by which great leaders and accomplishments are measured today.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is “The biggest night in Advertising” for the industry, bringing together more than 1,000 of the nation’s top leaders of American advertising, marketing and media companies.

About AAF

The American Advertising Federation (AAF) was established in 1905 and is the only organization that includes members across all disciplines in advertising. The organization represents agencies of all sizes, brands and corporations across the board, and worldwide media entities. The AAF helps to promote the remarkable advertising industry, with a vast grassroots network of university and professional clubs. The AAF works diligently to ensure diversity and inclusion in all facets of advertising and advocates to our lawmakers in Washington for the power and passion of the advertising industry’s grassroots network. The AAF is the unifying voice for advertising. Find out more about what we do on our website (aaf.org) and on social media (@aafnational on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).

source: Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati