Chris Rock Receives ‘Big-Money Offers’ After Oscars Slap

*Chris Rock is reportedly being showered with lucrative offers following the Oscars slapping incident with Will Smith.

“Chris has handled the situation with Will with such grace and poise – and it is paying dividends. Hollywood just can’t get enough of him and while people are turning away from Will in droves, they’re queuing up to see Chris,” a source said, as reported by Bang Showbiz.

We previously reported that tickets for Rock’s new comedy tour have surged since he was slapped by Smith at the Oscars. The insider told The Sun newspaper: “His comedy tour is now sold out for months in advance and he has added more dates on thanks to the increase in demand.”

“Chris has chosen to hold his tongue for now and it’s not surprising, as there are big money negotiations going on behind the scenes for his first chat,” the insider continued.

“Oprah [Winfrey] and Ellen [DeGeneres] have both shown interest in securing the first sit-down interview with Chris about the slap and the aftermath.”

The insider claims Rock is in no rush to commit to anything.

“Chris is in no rush and wants to make sure he is in the right place before he agrees to anything,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Rock kicked off his Ego Death World Tour on April 2. He teased that he will perform “all-new material” during his first major comedy tour in at least five years.

“Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices,” reads the announcement of the tour from Live Nation, via Ticket News. “With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.”

Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour Dates – 2022

Sat Apr 02 – Atlantic City, NJ | Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Sat Apr 02 – Atlantic City, NJ | Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)

Fri Apr 08 – Indio, CA | Fantasy Springs Casino*

Sat Apr 09 – Reno, NV | Silver Legacy Resort Casino

Sat Apr 09 – Reno, NV | Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)

Thu Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

Fri Apr 15 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

Sat Apr 16 – Durham, NC | DPAC

Wed Apr 20 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Bethlehem

Thu Apr 21 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Bethlehem

Fri Apr 22 – Baltimore, MD | The Lyric

Fri May 06 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Sat May 07 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Fri Jun 03 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun

Tue Jun 07 – Columbus, OH | Ohio Theatre

Thu Jun 09 – Cincinnati, OH | Taft Theatre

Sat Jun 11 – St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre

Tue Jun 14 – Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

Thu Jun 16 – Cleveland, OH | Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

Sat Jun 18 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Tue Jun 21 – Denver, CO | Bellco Theatre

Thu Jun 23 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Fri Jun 24 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Sat Jun 25 – Mt Pleasant, MI | Soaring Eagle Casino*

Sun Jul 03 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Thu Jul 07 – Oakland, CA | Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Wed Jul 27 – Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Jul 29 – Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre Atlanta

Sat Aug 27 – Funner, CA | Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino

Sun Aug 28 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri Sep 16 – Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre Detroit

Mon Sep 26 – Pittsburgh, PA | Benedum Center

Thu Oct 06 – New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre

Tue Oct 18 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre

Fri Oct 21 – Vancouver, BC | UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Thu Oct 27 – Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall

Thu Nov 17 – Los Angeles, CA | Dolby Theatre