Jim Carrey is DONE … Says He’s Retiring! | WATCH

*Jim Carrey is planning to take a step away from Hollywood. While discussing his new film with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover, the funnyman revealed that he’s “probably” retiring from his career and is “fairly serious” about it.

“I am retiring. I am being fairly serious. It depends – if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might. I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break. I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

