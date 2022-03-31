Fox Soul to Distribute Maino’s ‘Kitchen Talk’ Video Podcast | WATCH

*LOS ANGELES, CA — FOX SOUL, the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform serving unapologetically Black, consumable by all content 365 days a year, announced today that they will bring on platinum-selling recording artist, Maino’s Kitchen Talk series on their streaming platform.

Co-hosted by Platinum-selling recording artist, Maino along with Georgie and Hala, Kitchen Talk is not a cooking show or a love show; it’s a show that provides a vibe with in-depth conversations about life. Sometimes the stories are funny, sometimes the stories are motivational, but at the end of the day, it’s stories for the culture.

“FOX SOUL partnering with Kitchen Talk gives us the ability to reach a broader audience,” says Greg J. Gavin, executive producer. “When the show first started, the vision was to be able to create an impact on the culture and reflect growth. FOX SOUL is the platform that will assist in us becoming a staple in the media business. The most important thing about this partnership is we now have a partner to help spread the VIBE.”

From a troubled past to an influence on men, Maino’s story shows that it’s not how you start but the work you do to change the narrative. Georgie, a single mom of 2 boys, shows you strength and can relate to and inspire so many women of color not to let anyone or anything prevent you from being robust and influential. Moreover, Hala is a young woman whose faith and drive will inspire and motivate the future. Kitchen Talk is the culture unscripted.

Kitchen Talk is a video podcast that aims to bridge the gap between cultural and transformational discussions. Kitchen Talk seeks to motivate the future generation to work hard and never quit, no matter what is thrown their way, through motivational anecdotes and celebrations of our rhythms and blues.

Kitchen Talk will feature celebrity guests including:

Radio & Television Personality Angie Martinez

Rapper & Hip-Hop Historian Fat Joe

Rapper, Actress & TV Host Remy Ma

Radio Host & Entrepreneur DJ Envy

Kitchen Talk is executive produced by Maino and Greg J. Gavin.

For more information, please visit www.foxsoul.tv.

ABOUT FOX SOUL

FOX SOUL is the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform serving UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK, CONSUMABLE BY ALL entertainment around the clock to 44+ million viewers. With over 1,300 hours of live and interactive programming annually, we are home to some of the most iconic faces and voices of our culture: Cocktails with Queens hosted by Claudia Jordan, the award winning FOX SOUL’s Black Report, the black filmmaker showcase known as FOX SOUL’s Screening Room hosted by Vivica A. Fox, Get Into It with Tami Roman, Worth a Conversation with Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, The Book of Sean hosted by Dr. Sean McMillan, The Tammi Mac Late Show, and more. We share YOUR voice and YOUR Truth 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information on FOX SOUL, visit us on YouTube and FOXSOUL.TV.

ABOUT MAINO

Jermaine Coleman, better known as Maino, is a platinum recording Hip Hop artist from Brooklyn, NY. He is best known for his debut hit single titled “Hi Hater” and “All The Above” feat. T-Pain became certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In addition, the Brooklyn rapper collectively sold over 4 million digital singles to date globally. Maino grew up in the once poverty-stricken area of Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Unfortunately, both of his parents were addicted to illegal drugs. Living life as a youth with little support and guidance steered Maino in the wrong direction.

While incarcerated in the 1990s, he spent time in the box for 23 hours a day, where he would rap to himself to keep himself from losing his mind. Surprisingly, he was able to master the gift of rapping without writing down the lyrics, which was the moment that saved his life. After Maino’s release from prison, he started his independent record label imprint Hustle Hard Entertainment. Then, after several mixtape releases with established guest features, he signed with Universal Records. The relationship with Universal would be short lived but it would be the opportunity for a more focused Maino to utilize his relationships and savviness to land a deal with Atlantic records.

ABOUT HALA

Hala Marc is a multimedia personality, wellness advocate, and culture curator. She owns #OntheBlockWithHalaMaroc, a full-service digital marketing agency servicing small businesses, influencers, artists, and creatives. She also has a wellness hub called #BADASSBOOTCAMP located at Empire Outlet NYC, where she promotes self-love, self-care, self-help, and self-awareness. Her wellness brand is inspired by her years in the entertainment industry and the void she recognized in its not-so-glamorous lifestyle. Hala was born and raised in Queens, NY, where she’s worked at several notable radio stations, including Sirius XM, iHeartMedia and Hot 97. She’s also covered other radio markets with good vibes and a playful tone by landing her full-time radio show doing nights in Philly and North Carolina. You may have also caught Hala on platforms such as Quibi, TMZ, CBS, PBS, and more. Most recently, you can watch her on Kitchen Talk the Podcast co-hosting alongside famous Brooklyn rapper MAIN & Sneaker influencer Georgie. This year, Hala is focused on getting more in touch with her roots, pushing the culture forward by creating impactful content; and educating women, creatives, entrepreneurs, and kids in fun, new innovative ways. Most recently, Hala Maroc dropped a new single called THE NILE! It was meant to inspire healing and high vibrations while paying homage to her middle eastern roots.

ABOUT GEORGIE

Red Hook Brooklyn is where it all began for Danielle Midgette, aka “Georgie,” or best known as “Your Favorite Tomboy.” At nineteen, Georgie was blessed with the opportunity to intern for both Atlantic Records and Island Def Jam, two major record label companies. With hard work, networking, building relationships, and direction from mentors, Georgie gained the entertainment business knowledge and worked her way through it. From interning to becoming a personal assistant for a few recording artists, Georgie realized she needed to find her way. Growing up in the Projects was no easy task, but it taught her how to be strong, fight for what you want, and work hard for what you want in life. With her tomboy style, sneaker addiction, and different artistic approach, her way wasn’t always admired. Scrutinized for her androgynous demeanor, she decided to take the stones thrown at her and build a house, creating “SNEAKERS ONLY” and “YOUR FAVORITE TOMBOY” as her business and branding staples. She lives by the quote “Be you, Be different” and is a woman that loves to do things in her way. She was very strong-minded and outspoken; she found herself in podcasting, landing a spot as a co-host on the thriving “Kitchen Talk” with her long-time friend rapper Maino. Georgie is continuing to use her voice to break barriers and stereotypes. She thrives on motivating and mentoring others to be confident and authentic-her unique expression of style, street smarts, and charismatic solid personality. She is someone to look out for. She will indeed be “your favorite tomboy.”

source: dkcnews.com