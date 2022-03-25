‘Juicy Fruit’ Singer Tawatha Agee Now Earns Living Singing TV Jingles

*In case you’ve been wondering what Tawatha Agee of the ’80s R&B group Mtume is up to these days, the “Juicy” singer has been earning her coins by lending her voice to TV and radio commercial jingles.

As reported by I Love Old School Music, Mtume is best known for their hits, “Juicy Fruit” and “You, Me and He,” while Tawatha has worked with everyone from Michael Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Al Green, Aretha Franklin, Sting and R. Kelly.

While in elementary school at Bragaw Avenue School in Newark, Agee, 67, received voice lessons from Whitney Houston’s mom, Cissy Houston.

In a previous interview with BentleyFunk, Agee revealed she was singing with Luther Vandross up until his last days, per ILOSM.

“I’ve sung on every single Luther album since “Never Too Much”. The only one I didn’t sing on was one that he was working on when “Juicy Fruit” came out and we were on tour and I couldn’t get back to do it. But I sang on every single Luther album, and I’ve had the privilege of working with him onstage,” she explained. “As time went along and I was doing other things, Luther would use me as a sub’ when one of his girls couldn’t make it. This was in the later years, because I was doing jingles and television commercials, and it was more lucrative for me to do that, than to travel on the road.”

She added, “He was such a consummate teacher and performer, that it was like going to school all over again, but it was just fun. He knew exactly what he wanted at all times and he knew how to pull out the best from each singer that he used.”

As reported by Rolling Stone, the veteran vocalist has backed Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, Bill Murray, Lenny Kravitz, and Bruce Springsteen.

Some of her TV jingles include, “Burger King, KFC, Vagisil, airline commercials. There was a Crest thing! Soulful Crest (laughs). It’s a lot of fun, and you can do very well doing television commercials,” she said.