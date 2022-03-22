NYC Mayor Eric L. Adams Pays Tribute to Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. During Wall Street Project Summit

*NEW YORK, NY – The Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Citizenship Education Fund hosted day one of its 25th Annual Wall Street Project Economic Summit, on Monday, March 21 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. The Summit kicked off with the Labor & Ministers Breakfast, hosted by legendary Radio and TV Personality G. Keith Alexander, followed by the session Wall Street Project’s Impact Then and Now: Expansion and Utilization of Diversity Broker-Dealers and Asset Managers.

The Wall Street Project Business Luncheon honored John W. Rogers, Jr., Chairman, Co-CEO & Chief Investment Officer, Ariel Investments, Dr. Alan Greenspan, Former Chairman, Federal Reserve System, and BNY Mellon’s Pershing who received the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award in recognition of its Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Council. Representing the voices of diverse clients, members who bring real-time experience and collaborate with Pershing on ways to engage MBE Broker-Dealers and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) to support their success in the marketplace.

The Wall Street Project Economic Summit brought together entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and some of the nation’s leading policymakers to hear the message and set a plan for the future.

“We are committed to creating opportunities for our clients and being inclusive fuels industry growth,” said Tonia Bottoms, Managing Director and Senior Managing Counsel, BNY Mellon’s Pershing. We are proud to celebrate the 25th year of the Wall Street Project Economic Summit and the inspiring work that Rev. Jackson and The Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Citizenship Education Fund have done over the past two decades to drive positivity and progress around the world.”

Speakers also included The Honorable Eric L. Adams, Mayor, City of New York, Maurice Coleman, Community Development Banking Executive for Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Syndicator Management at Bank of America, Rabbi Marc Schneier, President, Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, and Jamael R. Hester, Chief of Staff, President of North America, Coca-Cola North America.

Mayor Adams gave brief remarks thanking Rev. Jackson for 25 years of lifting up Black and Brown small businesses & communities. “There is no greater ally in the fight for equality than you, said Mayor Adams. He continues, “I have said it time and time again: social justice and the prosperity of New York City go hand in hand. We cannot have one without the other. My administration knows, we can, and we must do both.”

Rev. Jackson shared that “the game is real. We have to teach our children about the Bulls and Bears as it’s essential for their success.” We must learn the system of capitalism, capital, industry, technology, and deal flow.”

Rev. Jackson shared with the packed luncheon that we are “saved by grace and not by race.” As for what’s next for the Wall Street Project, the organization will continue to work on deal flow for African Americans on Wall Street, starting a report card for businesses and continuing the fight.

Rev. Jesse Jackson ended the summit day, as he did 25 years ago, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ringing the Closing Bell celebrating the 25th anniversary milestone of the Wall Street Project.

The summit will conclude Tuesday, March 21 virtually, with a half day of virtual sessions. The day leads off with the panel African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) moderated by Matilda Arhin, President, Ghana International Chamber of Commerce. The panelists (Olivier Kamanzi, President & CEO, Africa Global Chamber of Commerce, Malose Letsoalo, Minister, Economic – Embassy of South Africa, Niclette Mundabi, Africa Portfolio Manager – Money Gram International) will discuss the impact of COVID-19 while AFCTA is being implemented and how to attract foreign investments.

Dr. Joseph Bryant, Jr., D. Min, Executive Director, Rainbow PUSH Silicon Valley/Bay Area & PUSHTECH Programs; National Director, Rainbow PUSH Sports; and West Coast Field Director, for Rev. Jesse Jackson/PUSH will moderate two Business of Sports panels. The first will include speakers Jelani Jenkins, NFL VET, Entrepreneur, Forbes 30 under 30; Reginald Grant, NFL VET, Business Consultant & Entrepreneur; Dave Desrochers, NFL VET, Vice President NFLPA, Orange County; and Darryll Stinson, Former Division 1 Athlete, Author, Speaker, and Suicide Survivor. Speakers on the second panel will be Drew Davis, Former NFL Player, Coach, current Director of Player Development at UCLA; Isaac Jones, Former NFL Player, Wealth Management Advisor for Athletes in Transition; Dr. Richard Lapchick, Director, Institute for Diversity & Ethics in Sports; Attorney Jaia Thomas, Lawyer specializing in The Business of Sports and Sports Careers; and Billy Thompson, Former, NBA Player, Founder, and Lead Pastor Jesus People Proclaim International Church.

SPONSORS include Ariel Investments, Bank of America, Blaylock Van, LLC, CastleOak Securities, LP, Charter Communications, C.L. King & Associates, The Coca-Cola Company, Drexel Hamilton, JPMorgan Chase, MFR Securities, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Ramirez Asset Management, Rise Financial Services, Siebert Financial Corporation, Siebert Williams Shank & Co., Tigress Financial Partners, Walmart, Inc., and Wells Fargo.

ABOUT THE WALL STREET PROJECT

The Wall Street Project was founded in 1996 by Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., and the Citizenship Education Fund, alongside prominent business owners. It was officially launched on January 15, 1997, on Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday. The Wall Street Project challenges corporate America to end the multi-billion-dollar trade deficit with minority vendors and consumers while working to ensure equal opportunities for culturally diverse employees, entrepreneurs and consumers.

source: ariellewren.com