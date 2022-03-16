Mike Tyson Announces Ear-Shaped Cannabis Gummies ‘Mike Bites’

*Mike Tyson took a memorable bite off Evander Holyfield’s ear during a 1997 heavyweight match, and now the boxing legend has announced ear-shaped cannabis gummies called “Mike Bites.”

The marijuana edibles are the latest product from Tyson’s cannabis company, and the gummies will be sold at dispensaries in Massachusetts, California, and Nevada, Complex reports.

In a 2019 episode of his Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast, Tyson and Holyfield discussed the idea of ear bite cannabis gummies while recounting their infamous moment in the ring.

“People keep asking, ‘How are you gonna forgive something like that?’” Holyfield explained. “I say, everything that ever happened, at some point in time, I did it. Mike bit me, I say I bit somebody too – it just wasn’t on TV. I bit a guy in his shoulder, he dropped me, and I didn’t know when you had a concussion, you’ll bite too.”

“You might be in business because we’re going to make some holy ears. Some edibles [of the ear] that got a bite taken out of ’em,” Tyson said.

We previously reported that Tyson launched his U.S.-based cannabis brand Tyson 2.0 in October and now the company has explained to over 100 retailers across California.

“With the launch of products in California, consumers throughout the golden state can now experience some of my favorite cannabis products and strains. Each Tyson 2.0 product has been personally tested and approved by me. I’m better today thanks to the healing powers of cannabis, and I’m eager to share what we’ve created so others can benefit from this magical plant the way I have,” said Tyson in a statement.

Tyson previously said: “Cannabis has changed me for the good both mentally and physically, and I want to share that gift with others who are also seeking relief. My vision for Tyson 2.0 is to make high-quality cannabis products available to consumers at various price points.”

As reported by LA Focus Newspaper, “Tyson 2.0 offers eighth (3.5g) jars and (1g) pre-rolls of premium flower featuring several strains including the famous Toad lines, Gelato, Lemon Pie and Runtz,” the outlet writes. Per the report, products include “flower jars and pre-rolls are available now at retailers across California including Planet 13, Sherbinskis, Cookies, One Plant, The Originals and Showgrow and more.”