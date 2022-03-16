Cardi B Claims ‘Self-Defense’ in Lawsuit Accusing Her of Attacking L.A. Security Guard

*Cardi B is being sued by a female security guard who claims the rapper spit on her, called her racial slurs and physically attacked her back in 2018 in Los Angeles.

Cardi responded to the allegation in new legal documents in which she argued that her actions were “reasonably necessary” to protect herself from the “assault.”

Cardi was sued by a woman named Emani Ellis, who was working as a security guard in Beverly Hills during the confrontation with the rapper. Back in 2018, Ellis claims she was attacked while on the job by CB, and was “violently, unlawfully, intentionally, suddenly and maliciously striking her about the head, face, and body, placing (her) in great for her life and physical well-being, and legally causing her to sustain injuries and damages.”

During the attack, the security guard said Cardi, “spit on (her) and used multiple profanities and racial slurs against (her) who is African-American.”

According to the report, Cardi B commented on the case in a now-deleted tweet, saying, “Why don’t you guys post the part where the doctor’s office said that that’s not what happen? and if I assaulted why she didn’t press charges? Why would I put my hands on some1 twice my size by myself while I’m experiencing sharp pain 4 months pregnant?”

However, Cardi admits in the new filing that it “was reasonably necessary for her self-defense and safety and was justified by (the security guards) assault.”

She wants the lawsuit dismissed.

Meanwhile, the security guard claims she is living with permanent disabilities due to Cardi B’s alleged attack. She accuses the hip-hop star of using her celebrity status to get her fired from her job following the incident.

The woman also alleges that video evidence of the melee was erased by Cardi B’s team. Per the report, the woman says Cardi’s crew was involved in “willful destruction of evidence, namely having the recorded footage of the of the incident erased.”

The woman is reportedly seeking over $25,000 in damages, noting that “future medical issues will require doctors, physicians, nurses, and hospital — including medication MRI scan, x-rays, etc.”