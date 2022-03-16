Wednesday, March 16, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Crime

Anitra Gunn’s Army Sergeant Boyfriend Killed Her Because She Laughed At Him | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Anitra Gunn - Demarcus Little (YouTube)
Anitra Gunn – Demarcus Little (YouTube)

*Chilling testimony in the murder of #FortValleyStateUniversity student, Anitra Gunn, reveals that she was killed because she laughed at her boyfriend.⁠

The 23-year-old was found dead in a wooded area of #CrawfordCounty#Georgia, days after she was reported missing on Valentine’s Day 2020. Her boyfriend, Fort Gordon Army sergeant, Demarcus Little, was arrested and charged with her murder days later. Text messages between the two show that Gunn was trying to distance herself from the relationship for months, but after Little tried to commit suicide, she continued communicating with him.⁠

On Friday, one of Little’s closest friends, Jaivon Abron, testified that his friend confessed to strangling Gunn to death after she laughed in his face while he allegedly professed his love to her on Valentine’s Day. Abron said Little told him that he blacked out and struck Gunn before strangling her. He then placed her body in the trunk of her white 2013 Chevy Cruze and drove her to the woods, partially damaging her car. Little then abandoned the vehicle in a neighborhood not far from where the couple was last seen together.⁠

The two men retrieved the bumper of Gunn’s car, which had fallen off in the woods when Little was dumping her body.

(Wait! There’s more. The verdict is in. Scroll down below the IG post to find out the decision of the jury.)

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Howard University Faculty Fed Up! Announce Plan to Go on Strike | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Tuesday night, DeMarcus Little was found guilty of murdering Anitra Gunn, WGXA reports.

As reported above, Little was charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in the Valentine’s Day death of the 22-year-old.

While the jury found him not guilty of malice murder, he was found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Judge Connie Williford sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole.

Previous articleJussie Smollett Released from Jail Pending Appeal of His Conviction | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO