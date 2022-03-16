Anitra Gunn’s Army Sergeant Boyfriend Killed Her Because She Laughed At Him | VIDEO

*Chilling testimony in the murder of #FortValleyStateUniversity student, Anitra Gunn, reveals that she was killed because she laughed at her boyfriend.⁠

⁠

The 23-year-old was found dead in a wooded area of #CrawfordCounty, #Georgia, days after she was reported missing on Valentine’s Day 2020. Her boyfriend, Fort Gordon Army sergeant, Demarcus Little, was arrested and charged with her murder days later. Text messages between the two show that Gunn was trying to distance herself from the relationship for months, but after Little tried to commit suicide, she continued communicating with him.⁠

⁠

On Friday, one of Little’s closest friends, Jaivon Abron, testified that his friend confessed to strangling Gunn to death after she laughed in his face while he allegedly professed his love to her on Valentine’s Day. Abron said Little told him that he blacked out and struck Gunn before strangling her. He then placed her body in the trunk of her white 2013 Chevy Cruze and drove her to the woods, partially damaging her car. Little then abandoned the vehicle in a neighborhood not far from where the couple was last seen together.⁠

⁠

The two men retrieved the bumper of Gunn’s car, which had fallen off in the woods when Little was dumping her body.

Tuesday night, DeMarcus Little was found guilty of murdering Anitra Gunn, WGXA reports.

As reported above, Little was charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in the Valentine’s Day death of the 22-year-old.

While the jury found him not guilty of malice murder, he was found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Judge Connie Williford sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole.