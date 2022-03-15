Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Russian Embassy Retweets Candace Owens After She Condemns Mistreatment of Russians Amid Ukraine Crisis

By Ny MaGee
Candace Owens
Candace Owens is seen on set of “Candace” on February 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

*The Russian Embassy in the United States retweeted conservative commentator Candace Owens after she called out government leaders and institutions for the mistreatment of Russians amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Absolutely appalling the way Russians are being treated in America and abroad. That our leaders and government institutions are allowing for—and at times calling for this discrimination following their global ‘black lives matter’ hysteria is quite telling,” Owens tweeted on March 9.

“’Russian lives matter,’” she added. Her message was reportedly retweeted by two official Russian embassy accounts. 

On Monday, Owens doubled down on her post by comparing the treatment of Russian citizens abroad to Japanese internment camps during World War II.

“For those of you sitting on the edge or your seats—I stand by every word of my tweet pertaining to the treatment of Russian citizens abroad,” Owens wrote on Twitter. “Those calling for russian students, opera singers, etc to be banned are the kind of scum who would have demanded the Japanese internment.”

As reported by Newsweek, her stance triggered plenty of people who accused Owens of spreading propaganda for Russian President Putin. One Twitter user called her a “complete utter embarrassment to black people and America in general.”

Another user said that “the fact that Candace is trending for this perfectly reasonable tweet just because the Russian Embassy [retweeted it] doesn’t make it less true. Poor people who live in Russia couldn’t want war less and Russian expats being discriminated against for their government’s decisions.”

As reported by MSN, Last month, Owens blamed America for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

