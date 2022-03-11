Friday, March 11, 2022
‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan ‘KR’ Walker Described as ‘Digital Age’ Serial Rapist

By Ny MaGee
Kaalan Walker
Kaalan “KR” Walker (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

*Actor and rapper Kaalan “KR” Walker is accused of raping over 30 teens and women that he allegedly met via social media while posing as a photographer. 

We previously reported, per MadameNoire, that the rape and sexual abuse allegations date back as far as 2013. Walker pleaded not guilty to 6 counts of rape and 2 counts of unlawful intercourse with a minor, in addition to multiple felonies, AceSHowBiz reported

Walker’s attorney argued that all the encounters with the alleged victims “was in consensual and voluntary contact.”

“There’s no abduction rape. There’s no forced rape. Purportedly, he is giving them information like, ‘Hey, I could put you in a movie. I could put you in a rap video. I could create a star.’ And that’s what gets them to do things they might not normally want to do,” the attorney continued. 

Kaalan “KR” Walker
Kaalan Rashad Walker (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

During a hearing on Tuesday (March 8), prosecutors described Walker as a “digital age” serial rapist who used the “little blue checkmark” on his social media accounts to “hunt” for his victims, according to Rolling Stone. 

Walker’s attorneys argued, “The [alleged victims] are going to lie to you because they know that they fell for his B.S.,” the defense lawyer told jurors, claiming the alleged victims were out for “revenge.” They added, “The pattern of Mr. Walker is to make false promises and they bought it. … Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions. He didn’t force them. … It’s pay-back to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen.”

Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi said Walker “primarily used Instagram and Twitter to lure the women to locations with the promise of introducing them to someone famous or shooting a music video,” per Hip Hop DX.

Fardghassemi told the courtroom about the 2014 rape of an intoxicated 19-year-old in a club parking lot.

“She’s in and out,” she told the jurors. “She’s drunk. She doesn’t know what’s going on. He penetrates her from behind without her consent. He rapes her as she’s in and out. What you’re going to learn about [this victim] is that she didn’t know who her attacker was because she was so drunk This crime is entirely solved by DNA evidence.”

Walker’s attorneys claim the accusers are bitter because “the stardom and glory didn’t come to fruition, they’re lying and saying he assaulted them. We believe that every one of these young ladies is lying.”

Walker faces life behind bars if found guilty on all charges.

