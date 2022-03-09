Woman Decapitates Man During Sex While High on Meth | VIDEOreport

*A Wisconsin woman reportedly told police that they “were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs” of the dismembered 25-year-old man she killed during sex while high on meth.

Taylor Schabusiness, 24, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault after admitting to severing the head of Shad Thyrion while high during sex. The New York Post reports that the victim’s mother discovered her son’s severed head in a bucket in the basement of her home.

Police also recovered a “male organ” in the bucket and an upper torso inside a storage tote.

“The investigation very early on led us to another location … where officers took a person of interest into custody,” said the police chief.

According to the criminal complaint, after the killing, Schabusiness allegedly went home, where police tracked her and located a crockpot box containing “additional human body parts including legs.”

“Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body,” according to the complaint, via PEOPLE. “Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade.”

“Schabusiness made the comment that at one point, she did get paranoid and lazy and that she thought it was the ‘dope’ that was making her paranoid,” according to the complaint.

“Schabusiness stated the plan was for her to bring all of the body parts with her but she got lazy and only ended up putting the leg/foot in the van and she forgot the head,” the document states.

“The facts alleged are extremely concerning and disturbing and go to the violent nature and grave nature of the offense,” Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders said in court Tuesday, reports WBAY-TV.

During the court hearing, Schabusiness’ bond was set for $2 million. Her next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.