‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive Clip: ‘It’s My Duty To Make You Feel Loved [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” which finds Jojo Simmons surprising his wife with a romantic dinner in order to address why they’ve “been off.” Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, per press release, Tee Tee and Maureen confront Pep about Egypt. Briana’s new fling shocks all and brings her face to face with Pep at a family party. JoJo fights to save his marriage with a big surprise for Tanice. Eric spills the tea on his past with Tee Tee.

“Growing Up Hip Hop” follows the next generation of hip hop royalty as they attempt to step outside the shadow of their famous families. The cast this season includes:

Layzie Bone(Bone Thugs-n-Harmony), is introduced to the squad bringing fresh wisdom to many in the group including newcomers Sakoya Wynter, daughter of JoJo Hailey(Jodeci) and goddaughter of Layzie Bones, along with Devin Hailey, son of K-Ci Hailey(Jodeci). Labeled a “villain” by Twist – Sakoya is encouraged by her OGs to build a bridge between herself and the others. Will the attempts work in her favor? Or will the crew’s loyalty to each other leave her outside of the circle?

Angela Simmons announces an abrupt move to Atlanta coupled with plans to freeze her eggs for future babies…leading Vanessa Simmons, to once again, question Angela’s decision making. Jojo Simmons and Tanice face unexpected marital woes after the birth of their son and are challenged to find the spark in their relationship. Will this couple get back on the same page? Or will their fears of a second baby leading them to divorce come true?

Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis feels overwhelmed when her fiancé Shawn Rogers shows little to no interest in planning their nuptials, as they scramble to finalize plans and make it across the aisle. Egypt Criss and Sam’s bubble of love bursts when Sam’s legal troubles threaten to separate them for over a decade. Tyran encourages Sandra “Pepa’ Denton to get more involved with him and Egypt’s lives. Meanwhile, Treach and wife Cicely step up to steer Egypt closer to her dreams of stardom.

Cree Campbell continues to work on her relationship with her father Uncle Luke while navigating the challenges of wanting to become a mother one day. Eric “Lil Eazy-E” Wright Jr. displeasure with his father’s documentary leads to an unexpected one-on-one with an OG. The stakes are raised when run-ins with the law lead to changes in behavior and possible jail time for Sam, Briana and Twist. Will the crew lean on the advice of their OGs and continue their families’ alliances? Or will disagreements create irreconcilable cracks in their connections?