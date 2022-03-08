Chris Rock and Kevin Hart to Co-Headline Comedy Tour

*Chris Rock will be joined on his Ego Death World Tour this year by Kevin Hart as a co-headliner this July.

The joint effort is titled Only Headliners Allowed, and Complex reports that the five-date tour will see the two comedians perform consecutive nights at venues across New York and New Jersey. The performances will start at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 21, and conclude at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on July 25. Live Nation presales kick off the day before tickets go on sale on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

“Chris has forever been a mentor of mine and more importantly a brother and a friend to me in this comedy game,” wrote Hart on Instagram.

“I can’t wait to make history with him and destroy these markets!!!!!! Buckle up bitcheeeeesssss…..it’s about to go down!” Rock added, “More dates to come.”

Rock has teased that he will perform “all new material” at his Ego Death World Tour that starts this month in Boston, and will conclude in Los Angeles in November. This is his first major comedy tour in at least five years.

“Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices,” reads the announcement of the tour from Live Nation, via Ticket News. “With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.”

Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour Dates – 2022

Sat Apr 02 – Atlantic City, NJ | Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Sat Apr 02 – Atlantic City, NJ | Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)

Fri Apr 08 – Indio, CA | Fantasy Springs Casino*

Sat Apr 09 – Reno, NV | Silver Legacy Resort Casino

Sat Apr 09 – Reno, NV | Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)

Thu Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

Fri Apr 15 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

Sat Apr 16 – Durham, NC | DPAC

Wed Apr 20 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Bethlehem

Thu Apr 21 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Bethlehem

Fri Apr 22 – Baltimore, MD | The Lyric

Fri May 06 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Sat May 07 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Fri Jun 03 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun

Tue Jun 07 – Columbus, OH | Ohio Theatre

Thu Jun 09 – Cincinnati, OH | Taft Theatre

Sat Jun 11 – St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre

Tue Jun 14 – Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

Thu Jun 16 – Cleveland, OH | Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

Sat Jun 18 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Tue Jun 21 – Denver, CO | Bellco Theatre

Thu Jun 23 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Fri Jun 24 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Sat Jun 25 – Mt Pleasant, MI | Soaring Eagle Casino*

Sun Jul 03 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Thu Jul 07 – Oakland, CA | Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Wed Jul 27 – Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Jul 29 – Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre Atlanta

Sat Aug 27 – Funner, CA | Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino

Sun Aug 28 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri Sep 16 – Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre Detroit

Mon Sep 26 – Pittsburgh, PA | Benedum Center

Thu Oct 06 – New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre

Tue Oct 18 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre

Fri Oct 21 – Vancouver, BC | UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Thu Oct 27 – Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall

Thu Nov 17 – Los Angeles, CA | Dolby Theatre