Friday, March 4, 2022
HomeRace/GenderRacism
Black History

Search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Victims Yields 6 Bodies

By Fisher Jack
0

Tulsa Race Massacre survivor - troops in Tulsa
A group of soldiers march through Tulsa during the massacre. (Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture)

*Human remains discovered in the area where white residents slaughtered Black Oklahomans in the 1921 Tulsa race massacre may be the bodies of more victims.⁠

#CBS News reports that one of the bodies found is believed to be a Black male in his mid-to-late 20s, according to a report submitted to a committee overseeing the search. The news outlet reports the male may be a Tulsa, Oklahoma race massacre victim; three gunshot wounds along with two bullets were recovered from the remains.⁠

The bullets were from a .38 caliber and are believed to have come from a Colt revolver.⁠

On Wednesday, Phoebe Stubblefield, a forensic anthropologist, said there is no way to confirm if the remains can be confirmed as a Tulsa race victim. However, DNA could provide some evidence connecting the remains to the massacre.⁠

“The person had a death that involved another human, so that part is clear, but when that death occurred, there are no definitive indicators and the exact context of … how did the bullets get introduced, there’s no indications under the earth for that,” Stubblefield said, CBS News reports. Six other bodies found are being examined as potential victims of the massacre.

MORE NWS ON EURWEB:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleWill Smith Developing ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel with Michael B. Jordan
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO