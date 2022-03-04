Search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Victims Yields 6 Bodies

*Human remains discovered in the area where white residents slaughtered Black Oklahomans in the 1921 Tulsa race massacre may be the bodies of more victims.⁠

#CBS News reports that one of the bodies found is believed to be a Black male in his mid-to-late 20s, according to a report submitted to a committee overseeing the search. The news outlet reports the male may be a Tulsa, Oklahoma race massacre victim; three gunshot wounds along with two bullets were recovered from the remains.⁠

The bullets were from a .38 caliber and are believed to have come from a Colt revolver.⁠

On Wednesday, Phoebe Stubblefield, a forensic anthropologist, said there is no way to confirm if the remains can be confirmed as a Tulsa race victim. However, DNA could provide some evidence connecting the remains to the massacre.⁠

“The person had a death that involved another human, so that part is clear, but when that death occurred, there are no definitive indicators and the exact context of … how did the bullets get introduced, there’s no indications under the earth for that,” Stubblefield said, CBS News reports. Six other bodies found are being examined as potential victims of the massacre.

