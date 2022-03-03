‘This is Why We Want to Take Back Buckhead’ – What Angry White ATL Woman Tells Black Man | WATCH

*A white woman appeared to be very angry during a dispute at a #Georgia gas station.

The woman seen sitting behind the wheel of her car was caught on video telling a black man, “this is why we want to take back Buckhead.”

In the viral clip circulating on #Twitter, a black man records the woman in the middle of her meltdown.

“You just mad I’ve got more money than you,” the man responds.

No word on what sparked the argument, but at one point in the 90-second video, the white woman accuses the black man of “attacking white women.”

The cameraman keeps his calm demeanor as he continues to record while telling the woman, “you’re mad because my car is way more expensive than yours, huh?”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Civil Rights Leaders Slam Tesla After California Charges Automaker With Discrimination