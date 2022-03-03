Thursday, March 3, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

‘This is Why We Want to Take Back Buckhead’ – What Angry White ATL Woman Tells Black Man | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Angry White woman in Buckhead
Angry White woman in Buckhead

*A white woman appeared to be very angry during a dispute at a #Georgia gas station.

The woman seen sitting behind the wheel of her car was caught on video telling a black man, “this is why we want to take back Buckhead.”

In the viral clip circulating on #Twitter, a black man records the woman in the middle of her meltdown.

“You just mad I’ve got more money than you,” the man responds.

No word on what sparked the argument, but at one point in the 90-second video, the white woman accuses the black man of “attacking white women.”

The cameraman keeps his calm demeanor as he continues to record while telling the woman, “you’re mad because my car is way more expensive than yours, huh?”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Civil Rights Leaders Slam Tesla After California Charges Automaker With Discrimination

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Talk Show Host and Her Ex
Next articleTarget Raising Hourly Wages From $15 to $24 for Some Workers
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO