Kanye West Confirms Relationship with Kim Kardashian Clone [PHOTO]

*Kanye West appears to have gone Instagram official with his new bae who happens to be a Kim Kardashian clone.

The Shade Room shared a recent paparazzi photo of Ye with IG model Chaney Jones and a caption that reads, “It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong.”

The rapper shared the same screenshot to his Instagram on Tuesday and in his own caption, West included a black heart emoji. He also added a black heart emoji in the comments section of The Shade Room‘s post. Jones also wrote, “My love,” alongside a black heart emoji and a fingers crossed emoji.

Fans of the artist lit up the comments section of his post with praise that he’s dating a clone of his ex. Check out the post below.

Kanye first stepped out with Jones last month at Bal Harbour in Miami for his performance of his latest album, “Donda 2.”

Meanwhile, the hip-hop star remains embroiled in divorce proceedings with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. West has dropped his divorce attorneys just before a pivotal hearing with the mother of his four children.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Sources with direct knowledge tell us he recently fired his lawyer, Chris Melcher. We’re told the relationship between Ye and Melcher had become extremely difficult, with little communication. Our sources say at times, Kanye had expressed he just wanted to settle things with Kim … and at others, he expressed a desire to put up a fight.

According to the report, Kanye has hired attorney Samantha Spector, who recently represented Nicole Young in her divorce with hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre. Dre was repped by attorney Laura Wasser in the case and Wasser is handling Kardashian’s divorce from West.

“West recently filed an objection to Kardashian’s latest filing, in which she accused West of spreading “misinformation” on social media regarding their “private family matters and co-parenting,” per PEOPLE.