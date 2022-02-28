Super Sicko Smears Feces on Woman At Subway Station | NSFW VIDEO

*Cops are searching for a man behind the nauseating and sickening crime that recently happened at a New York subway station.

A video obtained by The New York Post shows a 43-year-old woman sitting on a bench on the southbound platform of the Wakefield–241st Street station around 5:15 p.m. Feb. 21 when a man walks up to her holding a black plastic bag filled with human feces. He then smashes the bag and smears the poop on the back of the woman’s head.

The assailant took off after the attack and as of Monday morning, cops are still looking for him. Police are now asking anyone with information to contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: EURVideoNews: Grocery Giveaways Begin Amid Food Insecurity in Chicago

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait! There’s more.

What’s also notable is that the attack took place just three days before another woman was viciously kicked down the steps and hit in the head with a hammer several times at the Queens Plaza subway station, reports NBC News.

That woman, 57, suffered a fractured skull and lacerations to her head, authorities said. She was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

A spate of disturbing attacks have been reported at subway stations in New York City, prompting Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to unveil a new plan to combat violence on public transit less than two weeks ago.

The news site goes on to say the city’s transit chief also announced that barriers or doors would be installed on some subway platforms and teams of officers and mental health workers will be deployed to remove homeless people from stations and to “get rid of disorderly activity” such as drug use.