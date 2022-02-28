Monday, February 28, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Super Sicko Smears Feces on Woman At Subway Station | NSFW VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Man who smeared feces on woman
Sicko! Man who smeared feces on woman

*Cops are searching for a man behind the nauseating and sickening crime that recently happened at a New York subway station.

A video obtained by The New York Post shows a 43-year-old woman sitting on a bench on the southbound platform of the Wakefield–241st Street station around 5:15 p.m. Feb. 21 when a man walks up to her holding a black plastic bag filled with human feces. He then smashes the bag and smears the poop on the back of the woman’s head.

The assailant took off after the attack and as of Monday morning, cops are still looking for him. Police are now asking anyone with information to contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: EURVideoNews: Grocery Giveaways Begin Amid Food Insecurity in Chicago

Wait! There’s more.

What’s also notable is that the attack took place just three days before another woman was viciously kicked down the steps and hit in the head with a hammer several times at the Queens Plaza subway station, reports NBC News.

That woman, 57, suffered a fractured skull and lacerations to her head, authorities said. She was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

A spate of disturbing attacks have been reported at subway stations in New York City, prompting Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to unveil a new plan to combat violence on public transit less than two weeks ago.

The news site goes on to say the city’s transit chief also announced that barriers or doors would be installed on some subway platforms and teams of officers and mental health workers will be deployed to remove homeless people from stations and to “get rid of disorderly activity” such as drug use.

Previous articleWill Smith Praises ‘Mentor’ Denzel Washington After SAG Win for ‘King Richard’
Next articleNicole Scherzinger Dances to ‘Buttons’ In Skimpy Blue Bikini [WATCH]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO