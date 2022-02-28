EURVideoNews: Texas Family Races Horse Named ‘Black Lives Matter’

*Ten brothers and sisters have followed in their mother and father’s footsteps, and now they’re making history in the state of Texas.

Specifically, that North Texas family believes they have made history as the first Black family in the state to race Quarter Horses. The bottom line is that the Hatley family has been getting a lot of attention thanks to their horse named “Black Lives Matter.” That name certainly got our attention. 🙂

According to CBSDFW.COM, they won their first race at Louisiana Downs in Bossier City, but they say the best part is hearing the name called over the loudspeakers. That moment soon went viral on TikTok.

Get the FULL story below via the video report.

