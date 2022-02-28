Monday, February 28, 2022
HomeFamily
Family

EURVideoNews: Texas Family Races Horse Named ‘Black Lives Matter’

By Fisher Jack
0

The Hatleys - screenshot
The Hatleys – screenshot

*Ten brothers and sisters have followed in their mother and father’s footsteps, and now they’re making history in the state of Texas.

Specifically, that North Texas family believes they have made history as the first Black family in the state to race Quarter Horses. The bottom line is that the Hatley family has been getting a lot of attention thanks to their horse named “Black Lives Matter.” That name certainly got our attention. 🙂

According to CBSDFW.COM, they won their first race at Louisiana Downs in Bossier City, but they say the best part is hearing the name called over the loudspeakers. That moment soon went viral on TikTok.

Get the FULL story below via the video report.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: It’s Time to Ask Black Lives Matter, Cullors & Garza WHERE Did the Donated MILLIONS Go? | WATCH

Previous articleMeghan Markle Honors Mother at NAACP Awards, Talks Biden’s Supreme Court Nomination
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO