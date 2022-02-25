Friday, February 25, 2022
HomeNews
News

Wendy Williams Threatens Legal Action After Show Cancellation

By Ny MaGee
0

Wendy Williams - Sherri Shepherd (Wireimage-Getty)
Wendy Williams – Sherri Shepherd (Wireimage-Getty)

*Wendy Williams is said to be considering taking legal action against Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein over being replaced by Sherri Shepherd

A Williams insider tells RADAR, “Wendy has been reading the news where Chris Cuomo is suing CNN for $60 million and Megyn Kelly get $60 million when she was kicked out of NBC. Knowing Wendy, she will think she can get the same amount too. This is going to get ugly. She was hired because of her big mouth, well now that big mouth is going to bite the hand that fed her.”

Earlier we reported that “The Wendy Williams Show” is set to end in June and the timeslot will be filled by the new talk show “Sherri” with Sherri Shepherd as host. In the wake of that announcement, Williams responded earlier this week via her rep, Howard Bragman.

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Bragman said in his statement to Deadline.

READ MORE: ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to END in June! ‘The Sherri Shepherd Show’ to Replace it: REPORT

Sherri Shepherd (Wendy Williams Show)
Sherri Shepherd

“She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s The Maybe Wendy Show,” Bragman added. “She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

Sherri’s takeover of Wendy’s timeslot has reportedly left the former radio shock jock angry.

“Wendy is on sick leave and has basically been fired. This isn’t right and Wendy isn’t going to take this,” sources tell RADAR. “She is considering legal action again her producers and is also deciding on what to do about Sherri Shepherd. Sherri was supposed to be a friend filling in for Wendy while she was sick, but instead, Sherri stabbed Wendy in the back. If anyone thinks Wendy is going to disappear without a fight they are a fool.”

Marcus and Bernstein said in a press release on Tuesday, “We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities.

“Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery,” they added. 

Previous article‘Power Book IV: Force’ Exclusive Clip: Tommy Searching for ‘Scraps’ in Chicago? [WATCH]
Next articleBLM Star Quintez Brown Charged with Attempted Murder After Firing Shots at Kentucky Politician
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play...

JillMunroe - 0
Corey Hawkins is an actor that has shown a lot of range in the projects he selects. His latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of...
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe - 0
Denzel Washington's latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring...
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night, Denzel Washington was given a heartwarming gift from the ABC host - a woman from...
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete...

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO