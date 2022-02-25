Wendy Williams Threatens Legal Action After Show Cancellation

*Wendy Williams is said to be considering taking legal action against Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein over being replaced by Sherri Shepherd.

A Williams insider tells RADAR, “Wendy has been reading the news where Chris Cuomo is suing CNN for $60 million and Megyn Kelly get $60 million when she was kicked out of NBC. Knowing Wendy, she will think she can get the same amount too. This is going to get ugly. She was hired because of her big mouth, well now that big mouth is going to bite the hand that fed her.”

Earlier we reported that “The Wendy Williams Show” is set to end in June and the timeslot will be filled by the new talk show “Sherri” with Sherri Shepherd as host. In the wake of that announcement, Williams responded earlier this week via her rep, Howard Bragman.

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Bragman said in his statement to Deadline.

“She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s The Maybe Wendy Show,” Bragman added. “She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

Sherri’s takeover of Wendy’s timeslot has reportedly left the former radio shock jock angry.

“Wendy is on sick leave and has basically been fired. This isn’t right and Wendy isn’t going to take this,” sources tell RADAR. “She is considering legal action again her producers and is also deciding on what to do about Sherri Shepherd. Sherri was supposed to be a friend filling in for Wendy while she was sick, but instead, Sherri stabbed Wendy in the back. If anyone thinks Wendy is going to disappear without a fight they are a fool.”

Marcus and Bernstein said in a press release on Tuesday, “We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities.

“Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery,” they added.