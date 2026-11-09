Erika Alexander and Precious Way Say ‘Reggie Dinkins’ Season 2 Is Funnier, With No Catfight in Sight | EUR EXCLUSIVE

The co-stars talk midlife romance, Reggie’s mother coming to town, and why the ex-wife and fiancée root for each other.

THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS — Pictured: “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” Key Art — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

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*Reggie Dinkins’ ex-wife is back on the dating scene, his mother is coming to town, and his fiancée is planning a wedding.

Erika Alexander plays Monica, the ex-wife, and Precious Way plays Brina, the fiancée, in Season 2 of NBC’s “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.” Way told EURweb the new season leans into the drama but is “way funnier” this year.

Brina has plenty on her plate as her wedding to Reggie approaches. Way says Brina “is really trying to find her footing with Reggie’s family, with his mother,” while also “tiptoeing into stepmom territory with Carmelo (Jalyn Hall).”

Monica, meanwhile, is starting a new chapter of her own. “She’s getting ready to get married. She’s coming into a new family,” Alexander said of Brina. “I’m still managing the old one, but I’m also trying to move on in midlife.”

That includes a little romantic coaching from her ex’s fiancée. “I’m dating, so I get dating notes from Brina, and she helps in that way,” Alexander said.

Monica’s new love interest is LP, played by guest star Boris Kodjoe. The two actors have worked together before. “It’s not the first time Boris and I have been together,” Alexander said. “We worked on something called ‘Street Time,’ and we were skin to skin then.”

While the setup might suggest tension between the ex-wife and the bride-to-be, Alexander says the show takes a different approach. She calls the idea of making them rivals “the old version.”

“They’re not in a cat fight,” she said. “Monica is too smart. She’s too smart to waste her energy on that.”

Instead, Monica supports Brina as she builds her future with Reggie. “She wants her to win. She’s rooting for her, not against her.”

For Alexander, Monica’s storyline also speaks to finding love later in life.

THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS — “TBD” Episode 203 — Pictured: (l-r) Boris Kodjoe as LP, Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

The single-camera mockumentary stars Tracy Morgan as disgraced former football star Reggie and Daniel Radcliffe as filmmaker Arthur Tobin. Both are still trying to redeem themselves, with messy results. Robert Carlock, Sam Means and Tina Fey are among the executive producers.

Alexander, a 43-year industry veteran, knows a second season is never guaranteed. “Progress is not a straight line; you just gotta keep showing up,” she said. “There’s a fourth character in comedy, and it’s the audience. We don’t exist if they don’t watch.”

Way is grateful for the opportunity to return. “I got a job, and I get to work with people I love and adore, and I’m learning,” she said. “I’m growing here, and it’s only up from here.”

THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS — “TBD” Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Precious Way as Brina, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

As for what viewers can expect, Way promises bigger laughs and a visit from Reggie’s mother “with all her bags and wigs and everything.”

“I think it’s way funnier this year,” she said. “And I think there’s going to be some beautiful, heartfelt moments, too.”

Watch EURweb’s full interview with Erika Alexander and Precious Way below.

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” Season 2 premiered Nov. 2 on NBC. New episodes air Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

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