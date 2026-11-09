Tyler Perry Gets Key Role On Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Georgia Transition Team

The filmmaker will help shape the incoming administration after Bottoms made history as the first Black woman elected governor in the United States.

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*Tyler Perry is joining Georgia Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms‘ transition team, giving the entertainment mogul a prominent role in preparing the state’s incoming administration.

Bottoms announced Perry as a co-chair of Georgia’s Promise, her transition operation, during a November 6 news conference at the Georgia State Capitol. He will serve alongside Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank and other business, political and civic leaders, USA Today reports.

The appointment comes days after Bottoms made history by defeating Republican Rick Jackson to become the first Black woman elected governor of a U.S. state. She also became Georgia’s first female governor-elect.

Bottoms praised Perry’s contributions to the state, describing him as an “entertainment mogul” who is also “a huge philanthropic part of our Georgia community and owns Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.”

Keisha Lance Bottoms – screenshot

The appointment also reflects an existing professional relationship between the two. Bottoms served as an executive producer on Perry’s Netflix political comedy “She the People,” later renamed “Miss Governor,” which premiered in 2025.

Perry’s involvement brings one of Atlanta’s most recognizable entertainment entrepreneurs into a transition operation that will help determine who leads Georgia’s state agencies and how the new administration approaches its priorities.

Bottoms has identified affordability, access to quality health care and investments in public education as major priorities. In announcing the transition, she said, “Our goal is simple: to be ready to govern on day one,” the Georgia Recorder reported.

Bottoms’ election represents a historic milestone for Black women in American politics. EURweb previously covered her breakthrough victory in its report on Black governors making history in the 2026 elections.

She is scheduled to take office in January.

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