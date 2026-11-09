Dave Chappelle Says He Feels Better Since Kirk’s Death, Widow Responds

The comedian’s remarks at Madison Square Garden surfaced in a leaked clip as Erika Kirk criticized jokes about political assassination.

Dave Chappelle – Getty

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*Dave Chappelle is drawing scrutiny after telling a sold-out Madison Square Garden audience that he has felt better since conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated. A leaked clip circulated online, followed by a statement from Kirk’s widow.

“I feel f***ed up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker,” Chappelle said in the clip, as reported by TMZ. “And I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered … and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better.”

He continued: “I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, ‘Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!’”

The footage made the rounds on X, with the Los Angeles Times reporting that the show was intended to be phone-free, but clips leaked online.

“Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly but…. I feel better.”



– Dave Chappelle pic.twitter.com/rDgE2L3KCi — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) November 8, 2026

Erika Kirk posted a statement on X Sunday criticizing people who treat political assassination as entertainment. She did not name Chappelle, but Variety connected her statement to the comedian’s remarks.

“To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,” Erika wrote. “My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives.”

She added: “A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.”

The remarks revisit Chappelle’s earlier comments about Kirk in his Netflix special “The Unstoppable.” As TMZ noted, Chappelle rejected comparisons between Kirk and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying Kirk “fundamentally can’t function like” a civil rights leader and that internet personalities “are negative because they have to be.”

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Utah resident Tyler Robinson has been charged in the killing; a charge is not a conviction.

To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.



My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

Chappelle’s remarks also prompted Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to remind him that Kirk had publicly defended him following an attack onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in 2022. Luna tagged Chappelle in a post sharing Kirk’s May 2022 statement, in which he criticized Los Angeles County prosecutors for declining to pursue felony charges against the armed man who rushed the comedian.

At the time, Kirk defended Chappelle’s right to perform without facing political violence, regardless of their differences. Luna offered no additional commentary, allowing Kirk’s words to speak for themselves. The post highlighted the contrast between Kirk’s public support for Chappelle when he was targeted and the comedian’s recent remarks about Kirk’s assassination.

Screenshot via Anna Paulina Luna @realannapaulina



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