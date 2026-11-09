Bill Cosby Accuser Seeks Jail Time Over $59.25 Million Judgment

Donna Motsinger says Cosby has paid nothing toward her civil award and ignored a court order to disclose his finances.

Bill Cosby

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*Donna Motsinger is asking a judge to hold Bill Cosby in contempt of court, alleging the comedian has failed to pay any portion of the $59.25 million civil judgment awarded to her and ignored an order to disclose his financial records.

The request could put Cosby at risk of fines and jail time, but the court has not found him in contempt or ordered his arrest. Motsinger is asking the judge to require him to appear and explain why he allegedly has not followed earlier court orders.

In court documents described by The Mary Sue, Motsinger says Cosby has not paid “a single penny” of the judgment, which includes $19.25 million in compensatory damages and $40 million in punitive damages.

The dispute also involves an October 9, 2026, court order requiring Cosby to turn over financial records and pay $1,560 in sanctions. Motsinger says he failed to meet the 10-day deadline to provide information about his bank accounts, income and other assets.

Donna Motsinger, who worked as a waitress when she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby in 1972, is asking a judge to issue an arrest warrant for the comedian.



After winning a $59.25 million judgment against him on March 23, 2026, court documents show Cosby has not… pic.twitter.com/RdbaO0vkg7 — sitcom crave (@sitcomcrave) November 7, 2026

She wants the judge to impose a $1,000 fine for each alleged violation and five days in jail for each instance. She is also seeking $3,284 in legal fees and costs. If Cosby is found in contempt and continues refusing to comply, Motsinger wants him held in custody until he provides the required information and follows the court’s orders.

The contempt hearing is scheduled for January 2027, according to The Mary Sue. Cosby has also appealed the civil case rulings, and that appeal remains pending.

The judgment stems from Motsinger’s account of an encounter with Cosby in 1972, when she worked as a server at the Trident restaurant in Sausalito, California. As EURweb previously reported, Motsinger alleged Cosby gave her a pill she believed was aspirin. She said she became ill and later regained consciousness the following morning in her home, wearing only her underwear.

A California jury awarded Motsinger $19.25 million in compensatory damages in March, with punitive damages bringing the total to $59.25 million. EURweb reported on the verdict and Cosby’s history of sworn testimony about obtaining Quaaludes, which he said he intended to give to women he wanted to have sex with.

Cosby has denied Motsinger’s allegations. His attorneys previously characterized her claims as speculative and challenged her recollection of events from more than five decades ago. In May, a judge denied Cosby’s request for a new trial, according to The Mary Sue.

The civil judgment is separate from Cosby’s Pennsylvania criminal case involving Andrea Constand. He served nearly three years in prison after his 2018 conviction, which the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned in 2021.

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