Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Kerry Washington Honors Rosa Parks by Recreating Her Mugshot

By Ny MaGee
Kerry Washington recreates Rosa Parks mugshot
Kerry Washington and Rpsa Parks / Twitter

*Kerry Washington is honoring Rosa Parks by recreating the civil rights activist’s famous 1955 mugshot. 

“A lot of people think that Rosa’s activism started with her refusing to give up her seat on the bus,” Washington wrote Monday in an Instagram post of the side-by-side photo. “But she lived a life of activism long before that. Fighting, boycotting, marching, and even working as an investigator for the NAACP, advocating against sexual assaults on Black women.”

“It was Rosa Park’s act of civil disobedience on that bus that sparked a revolution,” she continued.

“She took that seat in order to take a stand. That seat on the bus was her fighting stance – and so we continue the fight today, in whatever way we can!” Washington’s post continued. 

“Lets ask ourselves, what can we do! Sit. Stand. March. Make calls. Volunteer. Talk to your family and friends. Do whatever you can and however you can. Rosa taught us that. And we are forever grateful. It was an honor to honor her. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” she added. 

Parks was arrested on Dec. 1, 1955, for refusing to give up her seat to a white person and move to the back of a city bus. The moment was explored in a 2018 episode of the long-running hit British sci-fi series “Doctor Who.”

Parks is often referred to as the mother of the civil rights movement. She died in 2005 at the age of 92.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

