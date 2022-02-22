NAACP Image Awards Winners From Night One of Non-Televised Categories

*Will Smith, Cicely Tyson and Jemele Hill were among the 2022 NAACP Image Awards winners from night one of the non-televised categories.

On Monday, awards were presented in a number of literary and podcast categories and the youth activist of the year honor went to NAACP Howard University chapter president Channing Hill, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the “53rd NAACP Image Awards” celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television + streaming, music, literature, and podcasts.

Winners will be revealed during the “53rd NAACP Image Awards” telecast on February 26, 2022, on BET. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories February 21-23, which will stream on www.naacpimageawards.net, and during the NAACP Image Awards Dinner, which will be held February 25, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Internationally, the show will air on BET Africa at 20:00 CAT on February 27, followed by BET France on March 2 at 8:45 pm CEST. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning March 1.

Per THR, below is a complete list of the awards handed out from night one:

NIGHT ONE: Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Long Division – Kiese Laymon (Simon & Schuster) (WINNER)

Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead (Penguin Random House)

Libertie – Kaitlyn Greenidge (Algonquin Books)

The Man Who Lived Underground – Richard Wright (Library of America)

The Perishing – Natashia Deón (Counterpoint Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story – Nikole Hannah-Jones (Penguin Random House) (WINNER)

Dance Theatre of Harlem – Judy Tyrus, Paul Novosel (Kensington)

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson (Amistad)

My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson (Amistad)

Renegades: Born in the USA – Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson (Amistad) (WINNER)

My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson (Amistad)

Other Black Girl: A Novel – Zakiya Dalila Harris (Simon & Schuster)

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois – Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (HarperCollins Publishers)

Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts – Rebecca Hall (Simon & Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

Will – Will Smith (Penguin Random House) (WINNER)

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson (Amistad)

Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement – Tarana Burke (Macmillan / Flatiron Books)

Unprotected: A Memoir – Billy Porter (Abrams Press)

Until I Am Free – Keisha Blain (Beacon Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business) – Tabitha Brown (HarperCollins Publishers) (WINNER)

Diversity Is Not Enough: A Roadmap to Recruit, Develop and Promote Black Leaders in America – Keith Wyche (Kandelle Publishing)

Permission to Dream – Chris Gardner (Amistad)

Teaching Black History to White People – Leonard N. Moore (University of Texas Press)

The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations – Robert Livingston (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Perfect Black – Crystal Wilkinson (University Press of Kentucky) (WINNER)

Playlist for the Apocalypse – Rita Dove (W. W. Norton & Company)

Such Color: New and Selected Poems – Tracy K. Smith (Graywolf Press)

The Wild Fox of Yemen – Threa Almontaser (Graywolf Press)

What Water Knows: Poems – Jacqueline Jones LaMon (Northwestern University Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Stacey’s Extraordinary Words – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (HarperCollins) (WINNER)

Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy – Misty Copeland (Aladdin)

Change Sings – Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Penguin Young Readers)

Time for Bed, Old House – Janet Costa Bates, A.G. Ford (Candlewick Press)

When Langston Dances – Kaija Langley, Keith Mallett (S&S Books for Young Readers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Ace of Spades – Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé (Feiwel & Friends / Macmillan) (WINNER)

Happily Ever Afters – Elise Bryant (HarperCollins)

The Cost of Knowing – Brittney Morris (Simon and Schuster Books for Young Readers)

When You Look Like Us – Pamela N. Harris (HarperCollins)

Wings of Ebony – J. Elle (S&S Books for Young Readers)

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

Blindspot: Tulsa Burning (WINNER)

#SundayCivics

After the Uprising: The Death of Danyé Dion Jones

Into America

Un(re)solved

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley (WINNER)

Checking In with Michelle Williams

The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema

The SonRise Project Podcast

Under Construction w/ Tamar Braxton

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

Jemele Hill is Unbothered (WINNER)

Beyond the Scenes – The Daily Show

Professional Troublemaker

Questlove Supreme

Super Soul Podcast

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

Jemele Hill is Unbothered (WINNER)

Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe

Questlove Supreme

Reasonably Shady

The History of Sketch Comedy with Keegan-Michael Key