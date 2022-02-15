Were They Raptured? Hundreds of Birds Mysteriously Drop Dead At Once in Mexico (Watch)

*People are trying to figure out why hundreds of birds in a particular species literally fell from the sky all at once in perhaps the creepiest thing you’ll see in all of 2022.

Security footage in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua showed a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds suddenly falling to earth, the majority of them dead on arrival.

According to the New York Post, the birds flew in from northern Canada and had been wintering in Mexico. Some speculate the birds may have been suffering from the effects of high pollution, which has plagued the region lately.

Or were they raptured? Only God knows.

Watch below, with caution.