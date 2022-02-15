Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Simone Biles Gettin’ Ready to Say ‘I do’ – She’s Engaged to NFLer Jonathan Owens | PICs

By Fisher Jack
Jonathan Owens & Siimone Biles (proposing) - Instagram
Jonathan Owens proposes to Siimone Biles – Instagram

*Simone Biles is going to be a wife! Socialites, join us in congratulating the Olympic gold medalist and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens who are now engaged!

The gymnast posted a series of photos to Instagram of Owens proposing in a gazebo in Houston, Texas. She’s seen in a cute black mini dress while he rocks a sharp gray suit. She also shared a video of her beautiful sparkly oval-cut diamond ring.

Biles captioned her post, “THE EASIEST YES .” She added, “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3.”
Owens commented on the post, “Ready for forever with you ❤️.”

Wait! There’s more …

According to People, after proposing to Biles, Owens also shared the same photos to his Instagram account, where he tagged ZoFrost and thanked him for the ring.

Biles also flaunted her beautiful ring on Instagram stories, showing her excitement as she FaceTimed with friends.

MORE engagement pics below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

