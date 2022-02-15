Tuesday, February 15, 2022
HomeNews
News

Rosario Dawson and Sen. Cory Booker Split After 2-year Relationship

By Ny MaGee
0

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker
Cory Booker and Rosario DawsonGetty Images

*Rosario Dawson and Sen. Cory Booker have called it quits after more than two years together. 

A source close to the New Jersey lawmaker confirmed to PEOPLE that the two remain good friends. 

Dawson and Booker first met at a political fundraiser in 2018 and went public with their relationship a year later. “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much,” said Dawson in an interview with TMZ at the time. 

“I mean, gosh, that night we talked for hours and hours,” Booker told The Washington Post in 2019 about the moment the and Dawson first met. “I had trouble asking for her phone number … I think I said something really stupid like, ‘Uh, how would I get in touch with you?’ And she mercifully said something like, ‘Oh, you want my phone number?’ And my insides were like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ ”

READ MORE: Rosario Dawson on Moving in with Cory Booker: It’s a ‘New Chapter in My Life

“What wins me over with him is definitely the dad jokes,” Dawson told the Post.

In 2020 it was reported that Dawson was planning to move in with Booker in Newark, New Jersey.

“I’m actually in the process of moving, by the way. I’m going to New Jersey. I’m moving to Newark,” she told Kevin Smith at the Mooby’s Pop-Up in Los Angeles (via People). “It’s time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it’s been really intense.

“I’m excited,” she added.

Dawson and Booker began dating amid rumors that the New Jersey politician is gay and his team paid Dawson to serve as his beard. 

Dawson revealed she is bisexual in a 2020 interview with Bustle.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Booker and Dawson were reportedly quarantined separately. 

When Booker was running to be the Democrats’ presidential candidate, Dawson said that the possibility of being First Lady felt “strange.”

“Yeah, it was definitely strange when I endorsed him because I felt like I was promoting people to vote for him, but really for me. I can definitely feel my grandmother in heaven smiling at the idea. My mom was a teenage mom and then all of a sudden she’s validated with her daughter becoming an actress and then doing all of this community work and then on top of that, potentially being First Lady. Just the idea of it was really beautiful.”

Booker previously said he feels “very, very blessed” to be dating Rosario.

Previous articleMarques Houston, Keith Sweat Talk About Their Tubi Musical ‘Howard High’ (Watch)
Next articleYoung Turks Slam Racist Firefighters for Mocking Death of Black Girl Killed by Police [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO