Rosario Dawson and Sen. Cory Booker Split After 2-year Relationship

*Rosario Dawson and Sen. Cory Booker have called it quits after more than two years together.

A source close to the New Jersey lawmaker confirmed to PEOPLE that the two remain good friends.

Dawson and Booker first met at a political fundraiser in 2018 and went public with their relationship a year later. “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much,” said Dawson in an interview with TMZ at the time.

“I mean, gosh, that night we talked for hours and hours,” Booker told The Washington Post in 2019 about the moment the and Dawson first met. “I had trouble asking for her phone number … I think I said something really stupid like, ‘Uh, how would I get in touch with you?’ And she mercifully said something like, ‘Oh, you want my phone number?’ And my insides were like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ ”

“What wins me over with him is definitely the dad jokes,” Dawson told the Post.

In 2020 it was reported that Dawson was planning to move in with Booker in Newark, New Jersey.

“I’m actually in the process of moving, by the way. I’m going to New Jersey. I’m moving to Newark,” she told Kevin Smith at the Mooby’s Pop-Up in Los Angeles (via People). “It’s time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it’s been really intense.

“I’m excited,” she added.

Dawson and Booker began dating amid rumors that the New Jersey politician is gay and his team paid Dawson to serve as his beard.

Dawson revealed she is bisexual in a 2020 interview with Bustle.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Booker and Dawson were reportedly quarantined separately.

When Booker was running to be the Democrats’ presidential candidate, Dawson said that the possibility of being First Lady felt “strange.”

“Yeah, it was definitely strange when I endorsed him because I felt like I was promoting people to vote for him, but really for me. I can definitely feel my grandmother in heaven smiling at the idea. My mom was a teenage mom and then all of a sudden she’s validated with her daughter becoming an actress and then doing all of this community work and then on top of that, potentially being First Lady. Just the idea of it was really beautiful.”

Booker previously said he feels “very, very blessed” to be dating Rosario.