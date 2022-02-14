Monday, February 14, 2022
Tati Gabrielle On Beating Up Mark Wahlberg in ‘Uncharted’ | Watch

*“Uncharted” is Sony’s new film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Based on the wildly popular video game, the movie follows Nathan Drake (Holland), a bartender trying to piece together his brother’s disappearance while tracking down a treasure worth $5 billion. And a mysterious stranger, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg). The duo battle for a vicious treasure hunter.

“Uncharted” also features actress Tati Gabrielle as Braddock, a mercenary that won’t hesitate to take out the competition. Gabrielle is known for roles on the CW’s “The 100,” Netflix’s “You” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB:

Uncharted
Antonio Banderas, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tom Holland, and Tati Gabrielle in Uncharted (2022)

Gabrielle spoke with EUR correspondent Jill Munroe about playing a classy yet ruthless villain and what it was like beating up Wahlberg.

“What I loved about playing Braddock is that she has this perfect combination of class and danger,” said Gabrielle. “She can go to the cocktail party, she can turn heads, but if you cross her, you’ll have a knife across your throat in an instant. So most of the time, when you think of someone so vicious, you think brutish. You think they’re going to be a bit more rugged. But the fact that she’s like, no, I can be classy and spill blood on the floor was my favorite part of her.”

Gabrielle is a former basketball player and has a black belt in karate. Physicality in roles doesn’t scare her. In preparing for the film’s elaborate stunts, she shared that Wahlberg told her to really come at him during their fight scene.

“That fight, in particular, was one of the ones that we had to learn pretty quickly,” said Gabrielle. “A few days, a week, we had to get it down. But it was awesome working with Mark throughout the whole shoot. This fight, in particular, was difficult in breaking it all down. Mark told me to go for it and gave me no slack. I had to strong-arm him at certain points. But there was one time when I went too far and ended up choking him too hard against a pole in a scene. He said, ‘kid, can you just let up a little bit.’ I guess I got into it too much. I really love that sequence, and we had a lot of fun that day.”

Tati Gabrielle
Tati Gabrielle

“Uncharted” also features Sophia Ali (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Wilds”) as Chole Frazer and Antonio Banderasas a rival hunter, Moncada. The film will be available in theatres on February 18.

