Sounds Of Blackness ‘Reparations’ Song Receives NAACP Image Award Nomination

*Sounds of Blackness released a song in 2021 about reparations that has been nominated in the Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song category for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.

As reported by Moguldom, the track, “Time For Reparations” was released during Black History Month and “includes lyrics that depict the systematic racism, oppression and brutality Black Americans have been subject to in the U.S.,” the outlet writes.

“Pay up, time to pay up. Right now reparations. Time for reparations. Right now time for reparations,” the vocalists sing. “300 years of free labor, we ain’t asking for no favors. … Reparations are overdue, 40 acres and a mule.”

Have a listen to the track via the YouTube player below.

Per the report, “Time For Reparations” was written and produced by Sounds Music Director Gary Hines and recorded at Atomic K Studios, Winterland Studios Minneapolis and BabyHoney Studio in Kansas City, Mo.

The group is donating a portion of the proceeds to the George Floyd Scholarship Fund.

Other songs competing in the NAACP Image Awards Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song category include Kirk Franklin’s “Overcome 2021,” CeCe Winans’ “Believe For It,” Tamela Mann’s “Help Me” and H.E.R. and Tauren Wells’ “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix).”

“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought-provoking content to our attention through their incredible work in film, television, music and more,” said Chairman, Image Awards Committee, Karen Boykin-Towns.

“The BET team is immensely proud to continue our partnership with the NAACP and the annual Image Awards, underpinning our longstanding legacy of celebrating Black Excellence,” said Scott Mills, BET President, and CEO. “It is an extraordinary privilege to provide our unparalleled platforms to recognize the vast contributions of Black creators, in a way that only BET, and NAACP can.”

Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the “53rd NAACP Image Awards” celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television + streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. The “53rd NAACP Image Awards” will also include four new podcast categories: Outstanding News and Information Podcast; Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast; Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast; and Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast. The “53rd NAACP Image Awards” are presented by Wells Fargo and sponsored by AT&T, Google, T-Mobile, Bank of America, General Mills, FedEx, and Airbnb.

The winners will be revealed during the two-hour LIVE TV special, which will be hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards Winner Anthony Anderson, airing Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.

