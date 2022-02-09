Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Donald Trump Urges Joe Rogan to Quit Apologizing: ‘Don’t Let Them Make You Look Weak’

By Ny MaGee
*Donald Trump is urging Joe Rogan to stop apologizing for using the N-word.

The ex-president issued a statement on Monday, saying, “Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics.”

Trump continued, per the Hill, “How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!”

Trump’s support comes after Rogan apologized over the weekend for repeatedly using the N-word. He also once described a movie theater packed with Black people as “planet of the apes.”

READ MORE: India Arie on Why She Pulled Her Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s Racist Remarks | WATCH

R&B songstress India Arie pulled her music from Spotify after platform CEO Daniel Ek defended Rogan, who hosts an insanely popular podcast on the music streaming app. 

Amid outcry over Rogan’s racist remarks and his COVID-19 vaccine rhetoric, 70 episodes of his podcast were removed from the streamer by Rogan himself, according to the Washington Post.

“There’s nothing I can do to take that back. I wish I could. Obviously, that’s not possible,” Rogan said. “I certainly wasn’t trying to be racist, and I certainly would never want to offend someone for entertainment with something as stupid as racism.”

Rogan’s controversy has prompted Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and other artists and podcasters to pull their content from Spotify, which inked a deal to Rogan to acquire his Joe Rogan Experience podcast for an alleged $100 million dollars. 

In an interesting plot twist, India Arie, who led the cancel Joe Rogan campaign, now says she accepts his apology and doesn’t believe he is racist. 

“I have to say, I did think he did a fine job with his apology,” Arie told CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday. “He said a lot of the things I would want to hear someone say. The thing that stuck out for me most was when he said, ‘It’s not my word to use.’ And I think changed behavior is what we’re really looking for.”

Arie said her issues with Spotify began long before Rogan-gate and stem from the platform’s treatment of music artists. 

“I knew about Joe Rogan’s insensitive comments around race before because I’m a podcast listener, and I had heard many episodes of his podcast,” Arie said.

“When I learned of his language, I just tuned out on my own,” the songwriter said.

“As a working musician who has always had issues with Spotify, and then they bring in this Joe Rogan thing, and now it creates a thing that I can’t not speak up about,” Arie said. “He’s not the reason, but he is the final reason.”

Ny MaGee
