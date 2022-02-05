Saturday, February 5, 2022
Joe Rogan Apologizes for Multiple Uses of the FULL N-word (Do U Accept it?) | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Joe Rogan - Instagram
Joe Rogan – Instagram screenshot

*Feeling the heat after being exposed by India.Arie (although she’s certainly not the first), Joe Rogan has now apologized for repeatedly using the n-word (nig*er) for years. He says he now realizes how bad it is.

“It looks f***ing horrible, even to me.”

Rogan tried explaining it this way … “There’s a video that’s out (watch it below), that’s a compilation of me saying the n-word. It’s a video that’s made of clips taken out of context of me of 12 years of conversations on my podcast, and it’s all smushed together.”

Rogan said there were times he thought he could use the word during discussions about pop culture … citing Redd Foxx and Richard Pryor, but there’s an obvious difference. Rogan says he was wrong and is regretful.

He says, “Now, I haven’t said it in years, but for a long time, when I would bring that word up, like, if it would come up in conversation and instead of saying the n-word, I would just say the word — I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: India Arie on Why She Pulled Her Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s Racist Remarks | WATCH

There’s another clip shot 11 years ago that’s even more problematic … in which Rogan says a taxi driver dropped him off in a black neighborhood in Philly and it was “like they were in ‘Planet of the Apes.'”

Rogan says, “I was just saying there’s a lot of black people there. But, then I went on to talk about what a positive experience it was and how much fun it was to go to see this movie in a black neighborhood.”

The popular podcaster says he will never use the n-word again, calling this “the most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

He says he hopes this will be a “teachable moment” for others.

 

A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

According to NME, Spotify has quietly removed 70 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” following Arie’s post which has also gone viral.

Do you accept Rogan’s apology? Does it matter at this point?

Fisher Jack

