Saturday, January 29, 2022
Teen Brothers Kill Stepfather for Raping Half-sister – Over 200K Sign Petition for Their Freedom | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*Two south Texas teen brothers are in police custody following the death of their stepfather whom they are alleged to have beaten to death for sexually abusing their half-sister. 18-year olds Christian and Alejandro Trevino, together with their friend Juan Eduardo Melendez, beat the 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla and left him in a field in McAllen, where a farmer later discovered his body.

Many media reports indicate that the body had what appeared to be severe blunt force trauma to the head when it was found. The investigation was handed over to the Pharr Police Department by McAllen Police Department. Meanwhile, Andy Harvey Jr., the Pharr Police Chief, told Fox News they are working on a press release, which is expected any time. Harvey, in an email, explained that there seems to be some misinformation surrounding this case. Hopefully, the press release will clarify everything.

According to a previous press release by the same Pharr police department, the girl who was allegedly sexually abused made an outcry at an RV park. She was Quintanilla’s 9-year-old daughter. Ironically, while she was his daughter, his killers, Alejandro and Christian, were his step-children. Furthermore, the two teens have different mothers and are half-siblings of the girl for whose honor they killed their stepfather.

Alejandro Trevino - Christian Trevino - Juan Eduardo Melendez
Alejandro Trevino – Christian Trevino – Juan Eduardo Melendez

Anyway, on hearing the outcry and learning what was going on, the two teen brothers were furious and confronted their stepfather at the residence.

“A physical fight ensued between the three and the victim Quintanilla left the location on foot,” the previous release read. The two chased their stepfather to an apartment complex nearby, where another round of physical confrontation ensued, this time involving Alejandro and one Melendez, a red Dodge Charger driver who is a friend of the teen brothers.

After this, three teenagers left the location, took different vehicles, and drove back. On their way back, they found their wounded stepfather walking alone. They assaulted him a third time then placed him in the bed of a truck. According to the police, Quintanilla might have been still breathing when his killers dumped his body.

MyRGV News reports that the deceased had a warrant for continuous child sexual abuse. The three teens have been arrested and charged with several crimes, including two counts of capital murder and possession of marijuana.

UPDATE!
More than 200,000 sign petition demanding that the two Texas brothers and their friend are freed after they were charged with capital murder and held on $1M bond.

Alejandro Christian Juan - Change (dot) org petition“We ask that the state of Texas to release these teenagers, who could possibly spend the rest of their life in prison for protecting their sister,” Carlos Eduardo Espina, who started the petition, wrote on Change.org.

The petition also says: “The three teenagers are currently in custody and have their bonds set at over 1 million dollars each. If convicted of capital murder, they face a minimum sentence of life imprisonment without parole.”

