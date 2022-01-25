Jaxson Hayes: NBAer Facing 12 Counts After July Arrest in Los Angeles | VIDEO

*NBA star Jaxson Hayes was hit with misdemeanor domestic abuse and resisting arrest charges today for a 2021 incident involving police. Authorities were called to the NBA star’s home after receiving a tip about domestic violence. Which led to Hayes getting tased outside his LA home because he questioned cops about having a warrant.

The 6-foot-11 center for the New Orleans Pelicans is currently facing up to a year in jail, which also contains charges of vandalism, trespassing and battery against a police officer, Los Angeles city attorney spokesperson Rob Wilcox shared.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón refused to press felony charges on Hayes last year, which resulted in L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer’s office to seek the misdemeanor charges filed on today.

CBS Sports is reporting: “The Los Angeles Police Department’s Force Investigation Division has opened an investigation into whether excessive force was used during Hayes’ arrest. During a news conference last year, LAPD Chief Michael Moore said the incident was being reviewed because of ‘the possibility of force being applied to the suspect’s neck during the use of force in taking him into custody.’ It could take up to a year for the results of that investigation to be released, however, per the New Orleans Advocate.”

Meanwhile, on the court, in NBA action, Hayes has appeared in 33 games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. He has also spent time in the G League with the Pelicans’ affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.