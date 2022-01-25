VIDEO: Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Recounts Her Visit with Regina King Following Son’s Death: ‘She’s So Strong’

*Vivica A. Fox spoke about her visit with longtime close friend Regina King Monday after the actress texted her with a request to come over following the tragic death of her son.

With King’s blessing, the “Cocktails with Queens” host revealed that she spent Sunday night comforting King, whose son Ian Alexander Jr. committed suicide just days after his 26th birthday last week. Fights tears, Fox said that King wanted fans to know how “thankful” she was for the deluge of well wishes.

“She said to tell everybody that she’s gotten y’all texts. The outpouring of love for her, her family, and her son…she appreciates it,” Fox said, adding that the community of Black actresses who came over last weekend to surround King was a source of pride.

Watch below: