Monday, January 24, 2022
Adele’s Las Vegas Residency: It was Headed for ‘Disaster’ Before it was Postponed

By Fisher Jack
Adele (At Caesars Palace / Las Vegas)
*Adele’s Las Vegas residency has gotten off to a bad start, and it hasn’t even begun yet.

U.K. vocalist Adele shocked fans when she tearfully announced that some of her concert dates would be delayed, but sources are alleging that things were looking grim prior to the announcement. According to a few tipsters, it was clear that the singer’s Las Vegas residency was “heading for disaster” following “explosive arguments” with the set designer, Esmeralda Devlin.

A source close to Adele claimed: “In spite of the set costing millions to put together, Adele was unhappy with the result, and she made her feelings very clear to Es.”

Adele
They continued: “She [Adele] was already nervous and the falling out sent her spiraling into a panic because she was desperate that everything should be perfect.”

Another source cosigned their statements, alleging that tensions flared between the two over “endless changes” to the show.

“There was no real clarity around what Adele wanted for the show because of the endless changes being made to the production.”

