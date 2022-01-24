Monday, January 24, 2022
50 Cent’s New Series to Examine Unsolved Hip Hop Killings

By Ny MaGee
*50 Cent has teamed with “Love & Hip Hop” EP Mona Scott Young for a new docuseries that will try to solve some of rap’s most notorious killings. 

“Hip Hop Homicides,” is an eight-part series set to air on WeTV that will highlight unsolved murders, according to Deadline. It will also explore “the staggering number of unsolved murders in the hip hop community in an attempt to uncover details of what really happened,” per the website.

“With this boots-on-the-ground investigative series, we will look to closely examine and explore leads surrounding these cases with the hope of finally providing loved ones with answers,” said Scott-Young.

READ MORE: 50 Cent Films Fake ‘Purge’ Trailer Targeting Madonna Following Her ‘Delayed Clapback’ Video (Watch)

Mona Scott-Young
Mona Scott-Young

“Hip-hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle,” said 50 Cent. 

“Hip Hop Homicides” will be hosted by former TMZ reporter Van Lathan, and will air later this year on WeTV and the streaming service ALLBLK.

Meanwhile, we reported previously that 50 Cent’s latest crime drama “Black Mafia Family,” which premiered in September, was immediately been picked up by Starz for a second season.

According to Deadline, BMF debuted as the No. 1 premiere on the Starz app in 2021. Following the good news, 50 took to Instagram to celebrate, writing “After the first episode breaks all premiere records on the network, sure you’ll get a season 2 yeah, don’t worry be happy.” #Socialites, are y’all here for this?”

“Black Mafia Family” is inspired by the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory— two brothers who rose from southwest Detroit in the late ‘80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the United States.

The series stars Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, Serayah, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, and Myles Truitt. The show also includes Steve Harris, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, and Big Meech’s real-life son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

